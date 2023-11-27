Israel dropped 40K tons of explosives since Oct 7: Gaza media office

The Israeli forces have dropped 40,000 tons of explosives on the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israeli offensive on the besieged territory on October 7, according to Salama Maarouf, the head of the Gaza government’s media office.

In a statement issued on Sunday, November 26, Maarouf said the occupation’s crimes occurred away from the eyes of the cameras, Palestinian media reported.

He explained that “the bombs that the occupation used recently had not been used before, and hundreds of martyrs are buried in the places where they died. The destruction left by the occupation reflects its intent to make Gaza uninhabitable.”

Regarding the temporary ceasefire, Marouf pointed out that “the days of ceasefire revealed the scale of the large massacre, which left major destruction in infrastructure and homes.

Watch: Widespread destruction of Gaza Strip

دمار واسع بمدينة الزهراء السكنية وسط غزة خلفه القصف الإسرائيلي على القطاع#الجزيرة_مباشر #غزة_لحظة_بلحظة #غزة pic.twitter.com/Hr0aZZgXA7 — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) November 26, 2023

He added, “One-third third of the Gaza Strip’s population did not receive basic supplies, all international institutions are absent, and we need to establish a large field hospital.”

Regarding the situation in Al-Shifa Hospital, west of Gaza City, Marouf said, “It lacks all capabilities and has become unusable, and the occupation’s claims about it fool the media.”

He urged the international community to take immediate action in response to the dire situation in Gaza.

🔴 متابعة صفا| رئيس المكتب الإعلامي الحكومي في غزة سلامة معروف:



▪️ أيام التهدئة كشفت حجم المجزرة الكبيرة التي ارتكبها الاحتلال.



▪️ قوات الاحتلال خلفت دمارا كبيرا في البنية التحتية والمنازل.



▪️ قوات الاحتلال ألقت 40 ألف طن من المتفجرات على القطاع.



▪️ جرائم الاحتلال وقعت بعيدا… — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) November 26, 2023

For 48 days until November 23, the Israeli army launched a devastating war on Gaza that left 14,854 Palestinians dead, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, in addition to more than 36,000 wounded.

While Hamas killed 1,200 Israelis, wounded 5,431, and captured about 239, which has more than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners in its prisons.

On November 24, a humanitarian truce between Israel and the Palestinian factions entered into force at 7 am local time and will last for four days, subject to extension, under Qatari, Egyptian and American sponsorship.