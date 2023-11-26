Israel releases third group of 39 Palestinians as Hamas frees 17 hostages

The Israeli prison authorities has released 39 Palestinian prisoners after Hamas freed 17 hostages in the third round of swaps under a four-day ceasefire deal.

On Sunday evening, November 26, 39 Palestinian prisoners were released from a number of Israeli prisons (Gilboa, Katziot, Nafha, Ramon, Damon, Megiddo and Ofer), accompanied by guards of the Israel Prisons Service’s Nachshon unit and with the assistance of the Israel Police.

Also Read Watch: Israel releases 2nd group of 39 Palestinian prisoners

حافلة الأسرى الأطفال تصل رام الله بموجب صفقة التبادل وسط احتفالات عارمة من الحشود#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/i6AawMt31N — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) November 26, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "فرح ممزوج بالحزن.. الله يعطي أهل غزة القوة، الله يقوي المــقــاومة".. مشاهد ورسائل من استقبال الأسرى المحررين برام الله. pic.twitter.com/kXpurqmWY5 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 26, 2023

Out of 17 hostages released by Hamas, 13 were Israeli citizens, one a Russian-Israeli citizen and 3 from other nations.

Four-year-old Israeli-US girl Avigail Edan, whose parents were killed in the October 7 attacks, is among the 14 hostages released by Hamas.

Avigal’s father Roee Edan, who was a photographer with the Ynet news of Israel, had run out of the house on October 7 to film the developments outside.

However, by that time, the Hamas terror operatives entered his home and killed his wife, Smadar Edan.

כעת בקיבוץ שפיים – חברי כפר עזה מזהים את נשות וילדי משפחת ברודץ׳ וגולדשטיין יוצאים מעזה. פשוט מדהים, איזה אושר pic.twitter.com/Q8vHcm3lJA — רן שמעוני Ran Shimoni (@ran_shimoni) November 26, 2023

Roee Edan was shot by the Hamas members and he later died in a hospital.

Avigail Edan had hid in their neighbour’s home but the Hamas men found her, and kidnapped her.

Photo: AP

Her brother Michael and sister Amalya, had hid for close to 14 hours in the closet of their bathroom and spoke to an ambulance staffer who asked them to keep quiet and not to open the door till “good people came”.

9-year-old Michael and 6-year-old Amalya are now with their uncle and aunt.

Very emotional footage released tonight of the reunion early this morning of Sharon Avigdori and her daughter Noam, 12, reuniting with their dad/husband Chen and son/brother Omer after 50 days in Hamas captivity. pic.twitter.com/3KxWoMgQBr — Amy Spiro (@AmySpiro) November 26, 2023