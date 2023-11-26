Watch: Israel releases 2nd group of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The Israeli prison authorities has released 39 Palestinian prisoners in the second round of swaps under a four-day ceasefire with Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States (US).

The second batch of Palestinian prisoners released early on Sunday, November 26, includes 33 children and 6 women.

One of the most well-known prisoner released was 37-year-old Israa Jaabis, who was convicted of detonating a gas cylinder in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, wounding a police officer, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

At that time, she received 60 percent body burns, facial and back deformities, and lost fingers. Israa faces severe health issues requiring treatment and surgeries.

“I’m ashamed to talk about rejoicing when the whole of Palestine is wounded”, Jaabis said as quoted by AFP.

Released prisoner Shorouk Dwayyat said that she did not expect to be released while she was waiting for another eight years of captivity, saying, “I was strong because of my father and mother.”

She was arrested on October 7, 2015, when she was on her way to her home on Al-Wad Street near the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and one of the settlers surprised her by trying to remove her hijab, then shot her 4 bullets, and left her bleeding on the ground for half an hour.

Shorouk underwent skin and arterial transplants to remove injuries in her shoulder and neck due to bullets. Later, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a fine of 80,000 shekels for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack.

Names of second batch of Palestinian prisoners released

The names of the released Palestinian prisoners were published by Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners’ Authority in a joint statement on Facebook.

Female prisoners

Nourhan Ibrahim Khader Awad— Jerusalem Shorouk Salah Ibrahim Dwayyat— Jerusalem Maysoon Musa Mahmoud Musa (Al-Jabali)— Bethlehem Fadwa Nazih Kamel Hamada— Jerusalem Israa Riyad Jamil Jaabis— Jerusalem Aisha Yousef Abdullah Al-Afghani— Jerusalem

Children

Ibrahim Walid Ibrahim Taamra— Bethlehem Ibrahim Samir Ibrahim Sabah— Bethlehem Mohammad Yassin Tayseer Sabah— Bethlehem Saddam Amjad Majid Taqatqa– Bethlehem Youssef Mahmoud Salem Sabtain— Hebron Ahmed Gharib Ahmed Khalil— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Omar Mohammad Adham Abdel Rahim Shweiki— Jerusalem Ahmed Ali Mohammad Al-Sabah— Bethlehem Murad Fouad Abdel Latif Dar Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Ahmed Walid Mohammad Khashan— Jenin Shaker Ali Salem Ballout— Hebron Wael Bilal Shaker Masha— Nablus Tariq Ziyad Abdel Rahim Dawoud— Qalqilya Abdul Rahman Mohammad Saleh Hourani— Qalqilya Yasser Rateb’s visit to Khuzaymia— Jenin Abdul Hadi Azzam Mohhammad Kamel Jihad Tawfiq Jihad Youssef— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Mohammad Ayman Abdel Rahman Owaisi— Nablus Izz al-Din Anan Hassan Sudani— Nablus Mustafa Mazen Hussein Shehadeh— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Shadi Mohammad Deeb Abu Adi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Yassin Omar Ezzat Hanafiya— Jericho Abdul Karim Anwar Dhaher Al-Saadi— Jenin Mohammad Tariq Salim Hawashin— Jenin Samed Khaled Mahmoud Abu Khalaf— Nablus Wissam Marwan Abdel Salam Tamimi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Mohammad Nasr Fawzi Sawalma— Nablus Yazan Jabr Abdul-Jabbar Al-Hasanat— Bethlehem Mohammad Nizar Nimr Abu Aoun– Tulkarm Khaled Mohammad Masarwa Department— Jenin Anwar Tsafi Ahmed Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh Raja Asaad Raja Abu Qayyas— Jenin Hamada Saeed Mustafa Abu Samra— Qalqilya

Glimpse of Palestinian prisoners reunion with their families

He was arrested in 2021 at the age of 16 during a raid and search of his family's home in Jerusalem.



After enduring 11 trials, he was ultimately sentenced to 25 months in prison.

In the first batch, 24 Palestinian women and 15 children held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were released. Those released from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals, and a citizen of the Philippines.

Under the ceasefire deal, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.