Watch: Israel releases 2nd group of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The second batch of Palestinian prisoners released early on Sunday, November 26, includes 33 children and 6 women

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 2:12 pm IST
Watch: Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners, Israa Jaabis among them
Palestinian prisoner Israa Jaabis arrives at her home on Sunday, November 26. Photo: Quds/X

The Israeli prison authorities has released 39 Palestinian prisoners in the second round of swaps under a four-day ceasefire with Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States (US).

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The second batch of Palestinian prisoners released early on Sunday, November 26, includes 33 children and 6 women.

Also Read
Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap

One of the most well-known prisoner released was 37-year-old Israa Jaabis, who was convicted of detonating a gas cylinder in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, wounding a police officer, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.

MS Education Academy

At that time, she received 60 percent body burns, facial and back deformities, and lost fingers. Israa faces severe health issues requiring treatment and surgeries.

“I’m ashamed to talk about rejoicing when the whole of Palestine is wounded”, Jaabis said as quoted by AFP.

Watch the moment of Israa Jaabis reuniting with her family

Released prisoner Shorouk Dwayyat said that she did not expect to be released while she was waiting for another eight years of captivity, saying, “I was strong because of my father and mother.” 

She was arrested on October 7, 2015, when she was on her way to her home on Al-Wad Street near the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and one of the settlers surprised her by trying to remove her hijab, then shot her 4 bullets, and left her bleeding on the ground for half an hour.

Shorouk underwent skin and arterial transplants to remove injuries in her shoulder and neck due to bullets. Later, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a fine of 80,000 shekels for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack.

Names of second batch of Palestinian prisoners released

The names of the released Palestinian prisoners were published by Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners’ Authority in a joint statement on Facebook.

Female prisoners

  1. Nourhan Ibrahim Khader Awad— Jerusalem
  2. Shorouk Salah Ibrahim Dwayyat— Jerusalem
  3. Maysoon Musa Mahmoud Musa (Al-Jabali)— Bethlehem
  4. Fadwa Nazih Kamel Hamada— Jerusalem
  5. Israa Riyad Jamil Jaabis— Jerusalem
  6. Aisha Yousef Abdullah Al-Afghani— Jerusalem

Children

  1. Ibrahim Walid Ibrahim Taamra— Bethlehem
  2. Ibrahim Samir Ibrahim Sabah— Bethlehem
  3. Mohammad Yassin Tayseer Sabah— Bethlehem
  4. Saddam Amjad Majid Taqatqa– Bethlehem
  5. Youssef Mahmoud Salem Sabtain—  Hebron
  6. Ahmed Gharib Ahmed Khalil— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  7. Omar Mohammad Adham Abdel Rahim Shweiki— Jerusalem
  8. Ahmed Ali Mohammad Al-Sabah— Bethlehem
  9. Murad Fouad Abdel Latif Dar Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  10. Ahmed Walid Mohammad Khashan— Jenin
  11. Shaker Ali Salem Ballout— Hebron
  12. Wael Bilal Shaker Masha— Nablus
  13. Tariq Ziyad Abdel Rahim Dawoud— Qalqilya
  14. Abdul Rahman Mohammad Saleh Hourani— Qalqilya
  15. Yasser Rateb’s visit to Khuzaymia— Jenin
  16. Abdul Hadi Azzam Mohhammad Kamel 
  17. Jihad Tawfiq Jihad Youssef— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  18. Mohammad Ayman Abdel Rahman Owaisi— Nablus
  19. Izz al-Din Anan Hassan Sudani— Nablus
  20. Mustafa Mazen Hussein Shehadeh— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  21. Shadi Mohammad Deeb Abu Adi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  22. Yassin Omar Ezzat Hanafiya— Jericho
  23. Abdul Karim Anwar Dhaher Al-Saadi— Jenin
  24. Mohammad Tariq Salim Hawashin— Jenin
  25. Samed Khaled Mahmoud Abu Khalaf— Nablus
  26. Wissam Marwan Abdel Salam Tamimi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  27. Mohammad Nasr Fawzi Sawalma— Nablus
  28. Yazan Jabr Abdul-Jabbar Al-Hasanat— Bethlehem
  29. Mohammad Nizar Nimr Abu Aoun– Tulkarm
  30. Khaled Mohammad Masarwa Department— Jenin
  31. Anwar Tsafi Ahmed Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
  32. Raja Asaad Raja Abu Qayyas— Jenin
  33. Hamada Saeed Mustafa Abu Samra— Qalqilya

Glimpse of Palestinian prisoners reunion with their families

In the first batch, 24 Palestinian women and 15 children held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were released. Those released from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals, and a citizen of the Philippines.

Under the ceasefire deal, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 26th November 2023 2:12 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button