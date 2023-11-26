Watch: Israel releases 2nd group of 39 Palestinian prisoners

The Israeli prison authorities has released 39 Palestinian prisoners in the second round of swaps under a four-day ceasefire with Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States (US).
The second batch of Palestinian prisoners released early on Sunday, November 26, includes 33 children and 6 women.
One of the most well-known prisoner released was 37-year-old Israa Jaabis, who was convicted of detonating a gas cylinder in her car at a checkpoint in 2015, wounding a police officer, and sentenced to 11 years in prison.
At that time, she received 60 percent body burns, facial and back deformities, and lost fingers. Israa faces severe health issues requiring treatment and surgeries.
“I’m ashamed to talk about rejoicing when the whole of Palestine is wounded”, Jaabis said as quoted by AFP.
Watch the moment of Israa Jaabis reuniting with her family
Released prisoner Shorouk Dwayyat said that she did not expect to be released while she was waiting for another eight years of captivity, saying, “I was strong because of my father and mother.”
She was arrested on October 7, 2015, when she was on her way to her home on Al-Wad Street near the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, and one of the settlers surprised her by trying to remove her hijab, then shot her 4 bullets, and left her bleeding on the ground for half an hour.
Shorouk underwent skin and arterial transplants to remove injuries in her shoulder and neck due to bullets. Later, she was sentenced to 16 years in prison and a fine of 80,000 shekels for allegedly carrying out a stabbing attack.
Names of second batch of Palestinian prisoners released
The names of the released Palestinian prisoners were published by Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners’ Authority in a joint statement on Facebook.
Female prisoners
- Nourhan Ibrahim Khader Awad— Jerusalem
- Shorouk Salah Ibrahim Dwayyat— Jerusalem
- Maysoon Musa Mahmoud Musa (Al-Jabali)— Bethlehem
- Fadwa Nazih Kamel Hamada— Jerusalem
- Israa Riyad Jamil Jaabis— Jerusalem
- Aisha Yousef Abdullah Al-Afghani— Jerusalem
Children
- Ibrahim Walid Ibrahim Taamra— Bethlehem
- Ibrahim Samir Ibrahim Sabah— Bethlehem
- Mohammad Yassin Tayseer Sabah— Bethlehem
- Saddam Amjad Majid Taqatqa– Bethlehem
- Youssef Mahmoud Salem Sabtain— Hebron
- Ahmed Gharib Ahmed Khalil— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Omar Mohammad Adham Abdel Rahim Shweiki— Jerusalem
- Ahmed Ali Mohammad Al-Sabah— Bethlehem
- Murad Fouad Abdel Latif Dar Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Ahmed Walid Mohammad Khashan— Jenin
- Shaker Ali Salem Ballout— Hebron
- Wael Bilal Shaker Masha— Nablus
- Tariq Ziyad Abdel Rahim Dawoud— Qalqilya
- Abdul Rahman Mohammad Saleh Hourani— Qalqilya
- Yasser Rateb’s visit to Khuzaymia— Jenin
- Abdul Hadi Azzam Mohhammad Kamel
- Jihad Tawfiq Jihad Youssef— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Mohammad Ayman Abdel Rahman Owaisi— Nablus
- Izz al-Din Anan Hassan Sudani— Nablus
- Mustafa Mazen Hussein Shehadeh— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Shadi Mohammad Deeb Abu Adi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Yassin Omar Ezzat Hanafiya— Jericho
- Abdul Karim Anwar Dhaher Al-Saadi— Jenin
- Mohammad Tariq Salim Hawashin— Jenin
- Samed Khaled Mahmoud Abu Khalaf— Nablus
- Wissam Marwan Abdel Salam Tamimi— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Mohammad Nasr Fawzi Sawalma— Nablus
- Yazan Jabr Abdul-Jabbar Al-Hasanat— Bethlehem
- Mohammad Nizar Nimr Abu Aoun– Tulkarm
- Khaled Mohammad Masarwa Department— Jenin
- Anwar Tsafi Ahmed Atta— Ramallah and Al-Bireh
- Raja Asaad Raja Abu Qayyas— Jenin
- Hamada Saeed Mustafa Abu Samra— Qalqilya
Glimpse of Palestinian prisoners reunion with their families
In the first batch, 24 Palestinian women and 15 children held in Israeli prisons in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem were released. Those released from captivity in Gaza were 13 Israelis, 10 Thai nationals, and a citizen of the Philippines.
Under the ceasefire deal, the hostages and prisoners will be released in batches during the course of four days.