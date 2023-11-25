Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap

Israel on Friday released 39 Palestinian prisoners under a four-day ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar.
The first batch of Palestinian prisoners 24 women and 15 children was released at the entrance to the Israeli Ofer prison, west of Ramallah.
They were accused of various crimes, including throwing stones and attempted murder, with some convicted and others awaiting trial.
Social media platforms have shared video clips of released Palestinian prisoners hugging their families, interspersed with screams and tears of joy.
23-year-old Malak Salman’s reunion with her mother after eight years has gone viral on social media platforms.
The video shows Malak entering her home and running towards her mother’s embrace, rejoicing in tears and screams, unable to let go of each other.
According to Al Jazeera, the released prisoner 23-year-old Aseel Munir expressed her great joy at her release, saying, “We are stronger than them,” in reference to the Israeli forces.
Sarah Abdullah, a released prisoner, prostrated in gratitude upon her arrival in Nablus, West Bank, stating she had been sentenced to eight years in prison.
24-year-old Marah Bakeer, who was among those released in Jerusalem, told Al Jazeera, “I’m a little nervous and stunned; I can’t believe I’m out. The years spent in jail were hard. But I have a strong personality and faith in God.”
Bakeer was arrested in October 2015 after being hit by multiple bullets by Israeli forces and has been in Israeli prison ever since. At the time of arrest, she was 16 years old.
She is still suffering from the effects of the injury and is in urgent need of medical treatment.
Names of released Palestinian prisoners
The names of the released Palestinian prisoners were published by Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners’ Authority in a joint statement.
Children
- Youssef Muhammad Mustafa Atta— Ramallah
- Qusay Hani Ali Ahmed— Bethlehem
- Jibril Ghassan Ismail Jibril— Qalqilya
- Mohammad Ahmed Suleiman Abu Rajab— Hebron
- Ahmed Numan Ahmed Abu Naim— Ramallah
- Baraa Bilal Mahmoud Rabai— Hebron
- Aban Iyad Muhammad Saeed Hammad— Qalqilya
- Moataz Hatem Musa Abu Aram— Hebron
- Iyad Abdel Qader Muhammad Khatib— Jerusalem
- Laith Khalil Othman Othman— Ramallah
- Mohammad Mahmoud Ayoub Dar Darwish— Ramallah
- Jamal Khalil Jamal Barahma— Jericho
- Jamal Youssef Jamal Abu Hamdan— Nablus
- Mohammad Anis Salim Turabi— Nablus
- Abd al-Rahman Abd al-Rahman Suleiman— Jerusalem
Women
- Rawan Nafez Muhammad Abu Matar— Ramallah
- Marah Jawdat Musa Bakeer— Jerusalem
- King Muhammad Yusuf Suleiman–Jerusalem
- Amani Khaled Noman Hashem— Jerusalem
- Nihaya Khader Hussein Sawan— Jerusalem
- Fayrouz Fayez Mahmoud Al-Bo— Jerusalem
- Adnan Muhammad Abu Sariya— Nablus
- Palestine Farid Abdul Latif Najm— Nablus
- Walaa Khaled Fawzi Tangier— Tulkarm
- Maryam Khaled Abdel Majeed Arafat— Nablus
- Azhar Thaer Bakr Assaf— Jerusalem
- Raghad Nashaat Salah Al-Fanni—Tulkarm
- Fatima Numan Ali Badr— Jerusalem
- Musa Abdel Qader Abu Ajamiya— Bethlehem
- Sarah Ayman Abdel Aziz Abdullah Al-Suwaisa— Nablus
- Fatima Ismail Abdel Rahman Shaheen— Bethlehem
- Samira Abdel Harbawi— Jerusalem
- Samah Bilal Abdel Rahman Sof— Qalqilya
- Fatima Bakr Musa Abu Shalal— Nablus
- Hanan Saleh Abdullah Al-Barghouti— Ramallah
- Fatima Nasr Muhammad Amarneh–Jenin
- Zeina Raed Abdo— Jerusalem
- Nour Muhammad Hafez Al-Taher— Nablus
- Aseel Munir Ibrahim Al-Titi— Nablus
This came after Palestinian militant group Hamas released 24 hostages including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand, and one from the Philippines.
On Friday morning, Israel and Hamas entered into the first four-day temporary humanitarian truce since the start of the devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.
Under the ceasefire deal, the prisoners will be released in batches, to include 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians, all of whom are women and children from both sides.
Hamas captured 239 hostages in an October 7 surprise attack on Israel, while Israel detained 7,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 200 children, 78 women, and hundreds of sick and wounded people.
The Israeli war on Gaza resulted in 14,854 Palestinian deaths, 6,150 children, and over 4,000 women, while 36,000 were injured, with over 75 percent being children and women.