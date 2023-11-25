Israel releases 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap

Israel on Friday released 39 Palestinian prisoners under a four-day ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar.

The first batch of Palestinian prisoners 24 women and 15 children was released at the entrance to the Israeli Ofer prison, west of Ramallah.

They were accused of various crimes, including throwing stones and attempted murder, with some convicted and others awaiting trial.

Social media platforms have shared video clips of released Palestinian prisoners hugging their families, interspersed with screams and tears of joy.

23-year-old Malak Salman’s reunion with her mother after eight years has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video shows Malak entering her home and running towards her mother’s embrace, rejoicing in tears and screams, unable to let go of each other.

Female #Palestinian ex-prisoner Malak Salman hugs her mother after eight years behind Israeli prison bars.



Salman was released tonight together with 38 other prisoners as part of a prisoner swap deal between the Palestinian resistance and the Israeli occupation. pic.twitter.com/hSqcPBhFCt — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) November 24, 2023

#شاهد| لحظة استقبال الأسير المحرر جمال أبو حمدان في بلدة بيتا جنوب نابلس بعد الإفراج عنه#هولوكوست_غزة #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/K3dACNfCKh — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 25, 2023

الأسيرة المحررة فلسطين نجم من نابلس مع عائلتها بعد تحررها من سجون الاحتلال ضمن صفقة المقاومة الأولى.#هولوكوست_غزة #GazaHolocaust pic.twitter.com/URUr8kpHiV — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) November 25, 2023

تغطية صحفية: "شكراً شكراً يا غزة".. هتافات الشبان في بيتونيا برام الله خلال استقبال الأســرى المحررين بصفقة المـ.ـقــاومة. pic.twitter.com/Mzax9WTtI8 — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) November 24, 2023

According to Al Jazeera, the released prisoner 23-year-old Aseel Munir expressed her great joy at her release, saying, “We are stronger than them,” in reference to the Israeli forces.

Sarah Abdullah, a released prisoner, prostrated in gratitude upon her arrival in Nablus, West Bank, stating she had been sentenced to eight years in prison.

الأسيرة المحررة سارة سوسية: الأسيرات يتعرضن للضرب والتنكيل في السجون pic.twitter.com/00cbKlFJEo — الجزيرة مباشر (@ajmubasher) November 25, 2023

24-year-old Marah Bakeer, who was among those released in Jerusalem, told Al Jazeera, “I’m a little nervous and stunned; I can’t believe I’m out. The years spent in jail were hard. But I have a strong personality and faith in God.”

Bakeer was arrested in October 2015 after being hit by multiple bullets by Israeli forces and has been in Israeli prison ever since. At the time of arrest, she was 16 years old.

She is still suffering from the effects of the injury and is in urgent need of medical treatment.

صور استقبال الأسيرات الفلسطينيات من قبل عائلاتهن بعد وصول الحافلات التي تقلهن من سجن عوفر إلى بلدية بيتونيا بالضفة الغربية#الأخبار #حرب_غزة pic.twitter.com/edPzfILnSP — قناة الجزيرة (@AJArabic) November 24, 2023

Names of released Palestinian prisoners

The names of the released Palestinian prisoners were published by Prisoners’ Club and the Prisoners’ Authority in a joint statement.

Children

Youssef Muhammad Mustafa Atta— Ramallah Qusay Hani Ali Ahmed— Bethlehem Jibril Ghassan Ismail Jibril— Qalqilya Mohammad Ahmed Suleiman Abu Rajab— Hebron Ahmed Numan Ahmed Abu Naim— Ramallah Baraa Bilal Mahmoud Rabai— Hebron Aban Iyad Muhammad Saeed Hammad— Qalqilya Moataz Hatem Musa Abu Aram— Hebron Iyad Abdel Qader Muhammad Khatib— Jerusalem Laith Khalil Othman Othman— Ramallah Mohammad Mahmoud Ayoub Dar Darwish— Ramallah Jamal Khalil Jamal Barahma— Jericho Jamal Youssef Jamal Abu Hamdan— Nablus Mohammad Anis Salim Turabi— Nablus Abd al-Rahman Abd al-Rahman Suleiman— Jerusalem

Women

Rawan Nafez Muhammad Abu Matar— Ramallah Marah Jawdat Musa Bakeer— Jerusalem King Muhammad Yusuf Suleiman–Jerusalem Amani Khaled Noman Hashem— Jerusalem Nihaya Khader Hussein Sawan— Jerusalem Fayrouz Fayez Mahmoud Al-Bo— Jerusalem Adnan Muhammad Abu Sariya— Nablus Palestine Farid Abdul Latif Najm— Nablus Walaa Khaled Fawzi Tangier— Tulkarm Maryam Khaled Abdel Majeed Arafat— Nablus Azhar Thaer Bakr Assaf— Jerusalem Raghad Nashaat Salah Al-Fanni—Tulkarm Fatima Numan Ali Badr— Jerusalem Musa Abdel Qader Abu Ajamiya— Bethlehem Sarah Ayman Abdel Aziz Abdullah Al-Suwaisa— Nablus Fatima Ismail Abdel Rahman Shaheen— Bethlehem Samira Abdel Harbawi— Jerusalem Samah Bilal Abdel Rahman Sof— Qalqilya Fatima Bakr Musa Abu Shalal— Nablus Hanan Saleh Abdullah Al-Barghouti— Ramallah Fatima Nasr Muhammad Amarneh–Jenin Zeina Raed Abdo— Jerusalem Nour Muhammad Hafez Al-Taher— Nablus Aseel Munir Ibrahim Al-Titi— Nablus

This came after Palestinian militant group Hamas released 24 hostages including 13 Israelis, 10 people from Thailand, and one from the Philippines.

13 Israeli hostages— Top row, from left: Yafa Adar, Margalit Moses, Ruth Munder, Emilia Aloni and Daniel Aloni. Middle row, from left: Hana Katzir, Adina Moshe, Channa Peri, Doron Katz Asher and Aviv Asher. Bottom row, from left: Ohad Munder, Raz Asher and Keren Munder.

On Friday morning, Israel and Hamas entered into the first four-day temporary humanitarian truce since the start of the devastating war on the Gaza Strip on October 7.

Under the ceasefire deal, the prisoners will be released in batches, to include 50 Israelis and 150 Palestinians, all of whom are women and children from both sides.

Hamas captured 239 hostages in an October 7 surprise attack on Israel, while Israel detained 7,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 200 children, 78 women, and hundreds of sick and wounded people.

The Israeli war on Gaza resulted in 14,854 Palestinian deaths, 6,150 children, and over 4,000 women, while 36,000 were injured, with over 75 percent being children and women.