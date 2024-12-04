‘First Muslim superhero film’ by Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa

Islamabad: Pakistani actor Fahad Mustafa continues to soar to new heights, building on the immense success of his recent drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which wrapped up in November. Hot off the heels of the show’s success, Fahad has already announced two major projects — one with Hania Aamir and another with Mahira Khan.

But now, the actor has unveiled a groundbreaking project that promises to leave audiences eagerly awaiting its release.

Fahad Mustafa has confirmed that he is working on Pakistan’s first-ever superhero film, which will also make history as the first-ever Muslim superhero movie. During an appearance at the British House of Parliament, where he was honored with two prestigious awards — the Diversity and Cultural Impact Award and the Global Cultural Unity Award — Fahad made this exciting revelation.

The actor shared that the movie will be shot in the UK, though he remained tight-lipped about further details, including the cast and title.

This announcement has already generated tremendous excitement among fans, as Fahad is known for his versatile roles and ability to bring unique projects to life.

Fahad Mustafa is now the first Pakistani actor to be honored by both Houses of Parliament, a historic milestone in his already impressive career. The actor shared glimpses of his special moment on his Instagram, showcasing his joy and gratitude for the recognition.