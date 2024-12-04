Big blow to Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, Imax likely to go deserted

Hyderabad: Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, is finally releasing on December 5th. Directed by Sukumar, this highly awaited sequel has fans buzzing with excitement. However, just hours before the premiere, some unexpected issues have dampened the celebration.

Trouble at Prasad Multiplex

Hyderabad’s famous Prasad Multiplex, known for its big-screen experience, is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons. Advance bookings for the 9:30 PM premiere show on December 4th and regular shows starting December 5th are still unavailable.

The problem? A dispute between the distributors, Mythri Movie Makers, and the multiplex over revenue-sharing terms. Unlike other chains like PVR and Asian Cinemas, Prasad Multiplex has refused to meet the distributors’ demands, leading to a standstill. Fans are now anxiously waiting for a resolution, crowding the theater in hopes of grabbing tickets.

Pushpa 2 Ticket Prices Create Buzz

Another shock for fans is the high ticket prices, ranging from Rs. 350 to Rs. 1,100. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, many premiere show tickets remain unsold, prompting a price drop to Rs. 300-Rs. 500 in some areas. This response is surprising, especially for a film as big as Pushpa 2.

Despite these issues, the excitement for Pushpa 2 is unshaken. Fans are eager to see Allu Arjun back as Pushpa Raj. With only hours to go, everyone hopes the theater disputes and ticket troubles will resolve, ensuring a smooth release for this blockbuster.