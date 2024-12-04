Bigg Boss 18: Expected grand finale date, many evictions on way

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 18 continues to dominate headlines with its unending drama and fierce confrontations among housemates. From heated arguments between best friends Eisha Singh and Avinash Mishra to explosive clashes involving Chum Darang, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, and Edin Rose, the season has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

With over two months of entertainment already delivered, fans are eagerly waiting for the details about the show’s grand finale. Latest buzz has it that viewers can expect many interesting developments in the upcoming weeks.

Latest update has it that Bigg Boss 18 has been extended by two weeks. According to a tweet by Bigg Boss Tak, the grand finale, initially slated for early January 2025, is now expected to air in the last week of January. Colors TV is yet to confirm the extension officially.

🚨 Bigg Boss 18 gets a 2-week extension. FINALE most likely in the last week of Jan'25. — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 3, 2024

Wildcard Entry and Elimination Plans

The game is set to take another dramatic turn with the rumored entry of wildcard contestant Shalini Passi. This twist is likely to shake up the dynamics in the house.

Currently, the house is packed with 15 contestants, and eliminations are expected to intensify as the finale month draws closer. Reports suggest a double elimination might be on the cards soon which will narrow down the contestant pool.

Six contestants are nominated for eviction this week —

Karan Veer Mehra

Digvijay Rathee

Sara Arfeen Khan

Kashish Kapoor

Chum Darang

Shilpa Shirodkar

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 18.