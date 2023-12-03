Israel expanding military operations in South Gaza

Israel's Defence Minister has warned top Hamas leadership that Israel military is firm on destroying the organisation.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 7:12 am IST
Israel Defense Forces killed Hamas Naval Chief in Gaza
Israel Defense Forces killed Hamas Naval Chief in Gaza

Tel Aviv: Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has expanded its operations to South Gaza Strip.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has warned top Hamas leadership that Israel military is firm on destroying Hamas. He also said that the Hamas commanders in North Gaza have tasted the military prowess of Israel, adding that the terror leadership in South Gaza also knows pretty well as to what the IDF can do.

Gallant said in a statement that IDF has located several places in South Gaza and that action would reach the places where it needs to reach.

MS Education Academy

The minister, who is a former General of the IDF, is considered as a ‘hawk’ in the Israel government who has publicly announced that the IDF would kill top Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and that the military would destroy Hamas at any cost.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd December 2023 7:12 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button