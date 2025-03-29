Israel expects surge in Indian tourists amid possible easing tensions

Tel Aviv: As gunfire echoed and smoke filled the air, a steadfast stream of pilgrims from Kerala made its way to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Israel.

Undeterred by the region’s unrest, these devotees undertook a journey to the Holy Sepulchre, which houses Christ’s tomb, driven by faith.

For centuries, Christians worldwide have flocked to this revered site, and for Keralites, especially Christian faithfuls, its appeal remains strong.

The data from the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) reveals that 9,600 Indian tourists visited Israel in 2024, with 50 per cent of them travelling for pilgrimage–most of them from Kerala.

According to an IMOT spokesperson, in the current scenario, Israel expects more pilgrim tourists from Kerala.

“We are expecting around 70,000 tourists travelling to Israel from India this year, and of this, 48 per cent are pilgrims,” Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing, IMOT-India told PTI.

All the tourist attractions are completely safe, and the safety of tourists is the ministry’s top priority, she added.

“None of the tourists were harmed even in the difficult situations,” Bangera said.

Ben Gurion Airport is fully operational, and most of the cities, such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and Galilee, are active, Bangera said.

Air India resumed flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv in March, and many international carriers are operational, including FlyDubai, Ethiopian, Etihad, Azerbaijan Air, and more, she added.

According to her, the Indian travellers are drawn to the cultural heritage, culinary experiences, and iconic landmarks like Jerusalem’s Old City, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Dead Sea floating experience, Jaffa, Haifa, snorkelling in Eilat, Ramon Crater and city breaks in Tel Aviv.

For pilgrims, it is Nazareth and Bethlehem.

India is among the top 10 countries in terms of tourist arrivals to Israel.

In 2018, Israel welcomed 70,800 Indian tourists, and due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the numbers declined. However, the responses now indicate the numbers would come up like in 2018, said Bangera.

In terms of the visitor mix, pilgrimage remains the dominant segment, followed by leisure travellers, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions), FIT (Foreign Independent Travel), and VFR (Visiting Friends and Relatives), Bangera added.

The IMOT has launched an e-visa system for Indian travellers, effective January 1, 2025.

In a step towards making Israel more accessible, the e-visa service is especially designed for families, multi-generational holidayers and FITs, Bangera said.

The IMOT held a seminar at Pastoral Orientation Centre (POC) in Kochi in the wake of the Jubilee Year of 2025, ‘Pilgrims of Hope’.

Israel is a land steeped in sacred sites and deep religious significance. These revered locations hold great importance in the Christian faith, offering pilgrims an opportunity for prayer, reflection, and spiritual enrichment, according to the Church.

Multiple travel agents in India have scheduled trips to Israel with tourist groups as large as 25 to 30 people.

The ideal duration for a visit to Israel is 4 to 5 nights, allowing travellers to explore major attractions and experience the country’s diverse offerings. However, a 7-to-8-night itinerary provides a more immersive experience, George Devassy, CEO of Magi Group of Companies, which organises tours to Israel, said.

“Planning the right itinerary and having a knowledgeable guide can make your pilgrimage truly memorable,” he added.

