Israel extends detention of Gaza Hospital Director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya

An Israeli court has ordered a further six-month detention of 52-year-old Gaza hospital director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya without formal charges, according to relatives chited by Drop Site News.

Dr Abu Safiya, who heads Kamal Adwan Hospital, was detained by Israeli forces inside the medical complex in December 2024 after refusing to leave during military operations and repeated strikes on the site.

Family members said they were informed by the Israeli Military Prosecutor’s Office that the detention had been renewed. A court hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 28.

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They said authorities were seeking to continue holding him under administrative detention, which permits imprisonment without charge or trial.

Relatives also said the doctor has been denied access to legal representation for more than two months since his transfer to Ketziot Prison in the Negev Desert.

They alleged his physical condition has worsened in custody, pointing to reported abuse, sharp weight loss and inadequate healthcare. The family appealed for his immediate release and urged international rights groups to intervene.

Dr Abu Safiya drew attention during the Gaza conflict for remaining at the hospital to treat patients despite continued attacks. His son Ibrahim was reportedly killed in October 2024.

In 2025, lawyer Gheed Kassem said Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli detention centres were facing increasingly harsh conditions, including hunger, isolation and mistreatment.

Speaking to Arabic media in April 2025, she said each visit with Dr Abu Safiya had been more distressing than the last and described his condition as alarming.

His legal team said Israeli authorities classified him as an “unlawful combatant”, a status that can allow detention without a formal indictment.