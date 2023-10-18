Israel-Hamas war: Emirates extends flight suspension to Tel Aviv

Dubai-based Emirates airlines on Wednesday, October 18, extended its suspension of flights to and from Tel Aviv until Thursday, October 26, amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The airline, which operates three daily flights to Tel Aviv, had earlier suspended the services till Friday, October 20.

Also Read Gold prices in Dubai spike amid Israel-Hamas war

It operated its last Tel Aviv-Dubai flight on Thursday, October 12. “We are closely monitoring the situation in Israel and are in close contact with the relevant authorities. The safety of our customers, crew and stakeholders is our number one priority,” Emirates said in a statement.

Also Read Emirates flight halted at Manchester airport after bomb threat

The airline has advised affected travellers to contact booking agents for alternative flight options or refunds. Change and cancellation charges will be waived for tickets issued before Wednesday, October 11.

In June 2022, Emirates launched its first flight to Tel Aviv, bringing 335 passengers from Dubai International Airport, marking the beginning of a daily service between the UAE and Israel.