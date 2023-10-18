Emirates flight halted at Manchester airport after bomb threat

Greater Manchester Police received an email claiming a suspicious package was on an aircraft.

Emirates airlines

An Emirates flight from Dubai was halted at Manchester Airport after reports of a suspicious package onboard.

The flight EK19 which landed at 7:21 pm on Tuesday evening, October 17, was halted at the airport apron, and several other flights were reported to be redirected.

Greater Manchester Police released this statement to the MEN, “At around 7:20 pm this evening (Tuesday 17 October) after they were notified by an email claiming there was a suspicious package on a flight.

The aircraft had landed at Manchester Airport and was held for further assessment. Searches and security checks were completed, and no suspicious items were found.

“Passengers have now disembarked the aircraft with extra officers on hand to answer any questions and offer visible reassurance. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Flight Emergency said that the bomb threat on EK19 was quickly resolved.

According to the Guardian, spokesperson for Emirates Airlines said, “We can confirm that flight EK019 arriving in Manchester today was subjected to additional security checks upon arrival. Emirates crew and ground teams cooperated fully with the authorities.”

Chaos on the runway

A woman waiting for a flight at Manchester Airport shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, showing emergency vehicles with blue lights rushing to the runway.

“Doesn’t look like we are taking off anytime soon at Manchester Airport. Lots of activity on the runway,” she wrote.

A user shared a photo of tail lights in the sky, indicating numerous planes in Derbyshire, waiting to land.

