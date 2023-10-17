Saudi Arabia extends e-visa to citizens of 6 more countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday, October 17, extended access to its electronic tourist visa to citizens from six new countries, taking the total to 63, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The step is part of the ongoing efforts to promote development and economic diversification in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The visitor e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

Visitors from 63 countries can apply for the visa through the online or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.

Here is a list of eligible countries

Six added countries are

Turkey Thailand Mauritius Seychelles Panama Saint Kitts and Nevis

Other countries are

Albania Andorra Austria Australia Azerbaijan Belgium Brunei Bulgaria Canada China (including Hong Kong and Macau) Croatia Cyprus Czech republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Georgia Germany Greece Netherlands Hungary Iceland Ireland Italy Japan Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan Latvia Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Malaysia Maldives Monaco Montenegro New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Romania Russia San Marino Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain South Africa South Korea Sweden Switzerland Tajikistan Ukraine United Kingdom United States Uzbekistan

A visit visa entitles you to

Tourism

Umrah

Business

Visiting friends and relatives

However, e-visa applicants are reminded of some restrictions. Here are some important points shared by the ministry:

A visitor visa does not permit you to work for a wage or perform Umrah during Haj season

To avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the specified duration of stay

The stay duration of a multiple-entry visa type is shorter

Visa renewal is possible only after expiration

The e-visa was introduced in 2019 to facilitate entry for international tourists to the Kingdom. In 2022, Saudi Arabia expanded the eligibility list to include holders of valid Schengen, UK, and US visas.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the free 96-hour stopover visa, which allows passengers to stay in the country for up to 96 hours.