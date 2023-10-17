Saudi Arabia extends e-visa to citizens of 6 more countries

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday, October 17, extended access to its electronic tourist visa to citizens from six new countries, taking the total to 63, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The step is part of the ongoing efforts to promote development and economic diversification in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.
The visitor e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.
Visitors from 63 countries can apply for the visa through the online or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.
Here is a list of eligible countries
Six added countries are
- Turkey
- Thailand
- Mauritius
- Seychelles
- Panama
- Saint Kitts and Nevis
Other countries are
- Albania
- Andorra
- Austria
- Australia
- Azerbaijan
- Belgium
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Canada
- China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Georgia
- Germany
- Greece
- Netherlands
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kyrgyzstan
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malta
- Malaysia
- Maldives
- Monaco
- Montenegro
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Russia
- San Marino
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- South Africa
- South Korea
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Tajikistan
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Uzbekistan
A visit visa entitles you to
- Tourism
- Umrah
- Business
- Visiting friends and relatives
However, e-visa applicants are reminded of some restrictions. Here are some important points shared by the ministry:
- A visitor visa does not permit you to work for a wage or perform Umrah during Haj season
- To avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the specified duration of stay
- The stay duration of a multiple-entry visa type is shorter
- Visa renewal is possible only after expiration
The e-visa was introduced in 2019 to facilitate entry for international tourists to the Kingdom. In 2022, Saudi Arabia expanded the eligibility list to include holders of valid Schengen, UK, and US visas.
Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the free 96-hour stopover visa, which allows passengers to stay in the country for up to 96 hours.