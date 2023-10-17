Saudi Arabia extends e-visa to citizens of 6 more countries

This visa is for tourism activities, business trips, Umrah, and to make visits to meet family and friends.

Representative Image

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Tuesday, October 17, extended access to its electronic tourist visa to citizens from six new countries, taking the total to 63, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The step is part of the ongoing efforts to promote development and economic diversification in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives.

The visitor e-visa is valid for a whole year, allows multiple entries and allows a stay of up to 90 days.

Visitors from 63 countries can apply for the visa through the online or upon arrival at one of the Kingdom’s international airports.

Here is a list of eligible countries

Six added countries are

  1. Turkey
  2. Thailand
  3. Mauritius
  4. Seychelles
  5. Panama
  6. Saint Kitts and Nevis

Other countries are

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Austria
  4. Australia
  5. Azerbaijan
  6. Belgium
  7. Brunei
  8. Bulgaria
  9. Canada
  10. China (including Hong Kong and Macau)
  11. Croatia
  12. Cyprus
  13. Czech republic
  14. Denmark
  15. Estonia
  16. Finland
  17. France
  18. Georgia
  19. Germany
  20. Greece
  21. Netherlands
  22. Hungary
  23. Iceland
  24. Ireland
  25. Italy
  26. Japan
  27. Kazakhstan
  28. Kyrgyzstan
  29. Latvia
  30. Liechtenstein
  31. Lithuania
  32. Luxembourg
  33. Malta
  34. Malaysia
  35. Maldives
  36. Monaco
  37. Montenegro
  38. New Zealand
  39. Norway
  40. Poland
  41. Portugal
  42. Romania
  43. Russia
  44. San Marino
  45. Singapore
  46. Slovakia
  47. Slovenia
  48. Spain
  49. South Africa
  50. South Korea
  51. Sweden
  52. Switzerland
  53. Tajikistan
  54. Ukraine
  55. United Kingdom
  56. United States
  57. Uzbekistan

A visit visa entitles you to

  • Tourism
  • Umrah
  • Business
  • Visiting friends and relatives

However, e-visa applicants are reminded of some restrictions. Here are some important points shared by the ministry:

  • A visitor visa does not permit you to work for a wage or perform Umrah during Haj season
  • To avoid penalties, visitors must leave the Kingdom before the specified duration of stay
  • The stay duration of a multiple-entry visa type is shorter
  • Visa renewal is possible only after expiration

The e-visa was introduced in 2019 to facilitate entry for international tourists to the Kingdom. In 2022, Saudi Arabia expanded the eligibility list to include holders of valid Schengen, UK, and US visas.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia announced the launch of the free 96-hour stopover visa, which allows passengers to stay in the country for up to 96 hours.

