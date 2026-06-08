Iranian military announces it is halting offensive operations

The Iranian military’s joint command on Monday, June 8, said it was halting its offensive operations after Israel and Iran exchanged fire in their first attacks since the United States struck a ceasefire with Tehran.

The joint command said that if Israel or its supporters carried out any further “aggression and hostile acts,” including in southern Lebanon, then “much more severe and crushing measures than before will follow.”

Israel hits petrochemical plant in southwest Iran

The war drastically escalated on its 101st day as Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional war, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels also fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tension.

Israel launched strikes on central and western Iran in response to missile fire from Tehran, and Iran retaliated with waves of attacks, in the most serious crossfire since the April 8 ceasefire was reached.

Later in the day, Israel’s military said it struck a petrochemical plant in Mahshahr, in southwest Iran, which it claimed was being used to produce “unique materials that serve as critical components for the development of ballistic missiles.”

The attack comes after US President Trump reportedly told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to avoid further attacks, raising doubts about Trump’s so-called control over “calling the shots.”

Both sides looking for immediate ceasefire: Trump

In his first comments since Iran and Israel traded fire, Trump wrote online, “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’”

In another Truth Social post, the US President said both sides are looking for an immediate Ceasefire. “Final negotiations on ‘Peace’ are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way.”

“The Blockade will remain in place, and in full force and effect, until a ‘Final Deal’ is reached. Things should move quickly,” he added.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps earlier claimed the US was to be blamed for the recent exchange of fire with Israel, saying additional attacks on non-military and energy infrastructure would have serious consequences for the global economy.

Also Read US responsible for any escalation caused by Israel: Iran

Iraq closes airspace for 72 hours

Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said the closure was a “precautionary measure” to preserve the safety and security of civil aviation.

It added that the decision will be subject to continuous review and reassessment and airlines and relevant sides will be notified of any new developments.

29 Lebanese army members have been killed in Israeli strikes since March

Lebanese Information Minister Paul Morcos released the toll on Monday, two days after an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle in southern Lebanon killed three members of the Lebanese army, including a brigadier general and a captain.

Morcos said that since the Israel-Hezbollah war began on March 2, three police, one member of the General Security Directorate and 13 state security members have been killed in Israeli attacks. Also killed was a member of the parliament’s security.

A total of 3,613 people have been killed, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

The Israeli military has said it operates against Hezbollah and not against the Lebanese army.

Syria temporarily closes Damascus airport as Iran and Israel trade fire

Damascus International Airport will remain closed until 11 pm on Monday.

Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation closed the country’s southern airspace, which includes Damascus. The measure is related to the latest exchange of fire between Iran and Israel, it said.

(With inputs from AP)