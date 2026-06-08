US responsible for any escalation caused by Israel: Iran

An Iranian official warned on Monday, June 8, that the United States is “responsible for the consequences of any escalation” in the Middle East caused by Israel.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei made the comment in a briefing with journalists on Monday in Tehran.

“No one in the region believes that the Zionist (Israeli) regime would take any action without coordination and cooperation with the United States,” Baghaei said.

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“The United States bears responsibility for the Israeli regime’s aggression, and it will also be responsible for the consequences of any escalation in tensions.”

According to Baghaei, the United States Department has “explicitly stated” that it was mainly motivated to impose the war on Iran to support Israel. “That has been the official American position. Furthermore, despite the claims of US officials, we know that CENTCOM (US Central Command) is fully coordinating and cooperating with the Zionist regime in both defensive and offensive operations.”

The idea that the Zionist regime acts independently of American wishes or seeks to humiliate US officials through its actions is something that can always be debated, he said.

The US is party to the April 8 ceasefire agreement, the spokesperson said, adding that whatever happens in the region, whether Washington itself violates the agreement by attacking Iran or Israel’s actions in Lebanon, the consequences will fall on the US.

“The United States bears responsibility as a party to the April 8 ceasefire understanding. Whatever happens in the region, whether the US itself violates the ceasefire by attacking Iranian commercial ships or targeting southern parts of the country, or whether violations are carried out through the Zionist regime in Lebanon with US complicity, the direct responsibility of the United States is clear, and the consequences of any escalation will also fall on Washington,” Baghaei said.

(With inputs from AP)