‘Israel is tiny..Is there a way to get more?’ Donald Trump at Jewish event

Republican candidate and former President Donald Trump has stirred another row with his anti-Palestine stance at an event launching the ‘Jewish Voices for Trump’ coalition in the US ahead of the US presidential elections.

Addressing the Jewish community Trump said, “Is there a way to get more” land for Israel, as it is so “tiny” compared to the other countries in the Middle East?” He made the jibe while legitimising Israel’s agenda of land grabbing and occupation in Palestine and other Middle Eastern nations.

The presidential elections in the US are scheduled to be held on November 5, 2024.