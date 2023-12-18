Israel kills 505 Palestinians in West Bank since Jan 2023

At least 505 Palestinians have been killed since the beginning of 2023 by the Israeli occupation forces, according to ministry of health.

In a statement, on Sunday, December 17, the ministry said that 111 children were among the victims.

Since the start of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip on October 7, at least 297 Palestinians, including 70 children have lost their lives in the West Bank.

Since the beginning of this year, the Israeli army has escalated raids, arrests, and killing operations in towns and cities in the West Bank.

92 Palestinian journalists killed in Israeli strikes since Oct 7

At least 92 Palestinian journalists have been killed by the Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the Israel and Hamas war on October 7.

In a statement, on Sunday, December 17, the government media office in Gaza, said the latest fatalities were journalists Rami Badir and Assem Kamal Moussa.

By killing journalists, the Israeli army is obscure the Palestinian narrative and attempt to obscure the truth, but it has failed miserably in breaking the will of our great Palestinian people, the media office added.

Israel has launched air and land bombardments, imposed sieges, and launched a ground offensive in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack on the Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s health ministry report that Israeli strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 18,800 Palestinians, primarily children and women, and injuries of 51,000 individuals.