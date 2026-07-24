Israel launches fresh strikes on Lebanon despite ceasefire talks

The Israeli military launched fresh strikes across southern Lebanon on Friday, July 24, carrying out drone attacks and demolition operations despite an existing ceasefire framework and renewed diplomatic efforts between the two countries.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA), an Israeli drone targeted the outskirts of the southern town of al-Mansouri, while powerful explosions were reported in the nearby village of Majdal Zoun. The blasts were heard as far as the coastal city of Tyre, around 15 kilometres away.

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Overnight attacks across border villages

NNA said Israeli forces carried out a large-scale demolition operation in the town of Khiam at around 3 am after reportedly setting fire to a house near the Al-Mabarrat area. It also reported that Israeli forces conducted a two-stage demolition operation in the Al-Mashaa and Jabal Suwaid neighbourhoods of Majdal Zoun, while the village’s outskirts came under gunfire on Friday morning.

Israeli forces also blew up several culverts along the main roads linking the towns of Hadatha, al-Tiri and Kunin, disrupting movement in the area. Another drone strike reportedly targeted the area between Deir Siryan and al-Qusayr.

Escalation despite ceasefire framework

The latest escalation follows an Israeli strike on an ambulance in Nabatieh al-Fawqa on Thursday, which injured two paramedics. Lebanon’s Health Ministry described the attack as a “flagrant violation of international and humanitarian laws and norms”.

The attacks came despite Lebanon and Israel signing a US-sponsored framework agreement on June 26, which provides for a phased Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory and aims to reduce hostilities along the border. They also came a day after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar announced that a new round of talks between the two sides would be held in Rome next week.

Death toll rises

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 4,321 people have been killed and 12,203 injured since the conflict escalated on March 2, 2026.

Israeli forces continue to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and areas seized during the 2023–2024 conflict. During the latest offensive, Israeli troops advanced more than 10 kilometres into Lebanese territory.