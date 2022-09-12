Israel launches plan to accelerate renewable energy deployment

In addition, about 70 state-owned companies will integrate renewable energy into and improve energy efficiency for their existing assets and infrastructure.

Israel launches plan to accelerate renewable energy deployment
Jerusalem: Israel launched a plan to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy infrastructures throughout the country, the energy ministry has said in a statement.

The plan aims to set up renewable energy facilities in all new, non-residential constructions in Israel, and to remove barriers to expanding the electricity grid to carry more electricity generated by renewable energy, Xinhua news agency cited the statement as saying.

In addition, about 70 state-owned companies will integrate renewable energy into and improve energy efficiency for their existing assets and infrastructure.

From now on, renewable energy will be a factor considered in the planning and set up of all infrastructure and construction projects promoted by the government, the statement noted.

