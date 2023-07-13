Israel launches short-warning service for extreme weather events

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS), a unit in the Ministry, will be responsible for providing the new service.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th July 2023 2:58 pm IST
Israel launches short-warning service for extreme weather events
Israel flag

Jerusalem: Israel has launched a new short-warning service for abnormal weather events, the Transport Ministry said.

BookMyMBBS

The Israel Meteorological Service (IMS), a unit in the Ministry, will be responsible for providing the new service, including short-time alerts on storms, floods, heavy heat loads, and fires, the frequency of which has all increased following global climate change, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

Also Read
Dubai ruler launches int’l programme to develop govt directors

It is part of a new detailed hourly forecast service for the next 24 hours, for 80 cities and towns, alongside 73 tourist sites throughout the country, including all national parks.

MS Education Academy

The Ministry stated that the information, which appears on the IMS website, is more accurate than global weather applications, thanks to local data collection alongside high-resolution regional simulations.

It added that the targeted information is especially important for emergency and rescue forces, as well as local authorities during periods of extreme weather.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 13th July 2023 2:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button