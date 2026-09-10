Israel opens first embassy in Slovenia as ties with allies sour

Ljubljana: Israel opened its first embassy in Slovenia on Wednesday, September 9, boosting relations with the small European Union nation even as ties sour with some longtime allies over its policy on illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar travelled to Ljubljana, Slovenia’s capital, for the occasion that asserts a shift in Slovenia’s policy toward Israel under the current right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

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Saar called the embassy opening a “historic day” after a meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tone Kajzer. He described Israel as “the only democracy in the Middle East and almost the only real and true partner of Europe,” the STA news agency reported.

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“Moreover, we are defending Europe, Europe’s security, directly and indirectly,” Saar said, adding that “Israel is the fortress on the front line for Western civilisation”.

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters gathered outside the new embassy building to protest the visit, demanding the embassy’s closure.

Kajzer said “we want today’s opening to mark the beginning of a period of greater dialogue, stronger cooperation and, above all, more tangible results for the benefit of our people,” according to the foreign ministry post on X.

In a moving ceremony, together with my friend and colleague @TKajzer, the Foreign Minister of Slovenia, I inaugurated the Embassy of Israel in Slovenia just an hour ago.



This is the fifth new Israeli embassy within a year and a half.



We have friends in Europe and around the… pic.twitter.com/mNdBk7VbaO — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) September 9, 2026

The trip to Slovenia comes a day after the United Kingdom banned trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and France and Canada announced they would take similar action.

The move is seen as a symbolic expression of displeasure with Israel by some of its closest allies, and it offers a new sign of the Israeli government’s growing isolation as a result of the Gaza war.

Israel responded angrily and said it would close the British consulate in Jerusalem.

The previous, Slovenian center-left government of former Prime Minister Robert Golob was one of the most vocal critics of Israel in the European Union, but Jansa has reversed the policy since coming to power in early June.

Slovenia’s previous government recognised a Palestinian state in 2024, before imposing a ban in 2025 on imports from the Israeli settlements, an arms embargo and entry bans on top officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Upon taking office, Jansa immediately removed the Palestinian flag from the Slovenian government building where it was placed alongside the Slovenian, EU and Ukrainian flags. His government soon scrapped all measures against Israel.

Jansa said on X this week that his government is working to repair the damage of the past administration.

“The economic damage alone due to the anti-Semitic policies of the Golob coalition is enormous,” he said.

Golob accused his successor of blocking the EU from taking a harsher stance on illegal settlements and said in an interview with The Associated Press that the embassy opening marks “another step in the same direction of shifting away from international law.” His Freedom Movement party on Wednesday said it would seek to oust Jansa and Kajzer in Parliament.

In August, media reported that Slovenia forced the EU to water down a statement condemning the Israeli settlements, drawing criticism at home and praise from Israeli officials.

Foreign Minister Kajzer told the AP that “we never blocked anything” but Slovenia is “constructively contributing to the discussion”.

Andraz Zorko, a Slovenian political analyst, said the major policy shift does not align with what he believes is the prevailing public opinion in the traditionally moderate Alpine nation of some 2 million people.

“The majority of Slovenian public is either against Israel or in some kind of neutral position,” he said.

Israel’s embassy in Austrian capital Vienna had previously covered the country’s diplomatic interests in neighbouring Slovenia.

Kajzer and Saar on Wednesday signed a multi-sector cooperation agreement in the fields of education, science, culture, youth and sport, the STA news agency reported. A business forum is also taking place in Ljubljana.