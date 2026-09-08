UK government bans goods from Israeli settlements in West Bank

London: The United Kingdom government said on Tuesday, September 8, that it’s banning trade with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, where it says “settler terrorists” are carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said that France and Canada will join it in banning goods as part of an international coalition. He said that Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Poland, Portugal and Sweden have pledged to “support further action.”

The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium, Spain and Norway have either banned goods from settlements or are in the process of doing so, he said.

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Miliband said that the UK will ban imports of all goods from the settlements, and some services including financing, construction, infrastructure, real estate and advertising for settlements.

‘Deep sense of shame’

It’s a significant toughening of Britain’s stance towards Israel, whose conduct towards the Palestinians under Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has increasingly been criticised by the UK and other Israeli allies.

Under Netanyahu’s ultranationalist government, settlement construction in the West Bank has surged. The international community overwhelmingly considers such construction to be illegal and an obstacle to peace.

”The British government agrees that there is ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in areas of the West Bank, perpetrated by settler terrorists,” Miliband said. He said there had been “houses bulldozed, roads and public infrastructure destroyed, families displaced from their homes.”

He said that he feels “a deep sense of shame about what has unfolded in Palestine under the eyes of the international community.”

Also Read Israeli settlers attack NBC crew, Palestinian woman in West Bank

Previous sanctions on Israel by Labour Party

The United Kingdom, a longtime ally of Israel, recognised Palestinian statehood last year in an attempt to revive dwindling efforts to achieve a two-state solution.

The center-left Labour Party government has previously sanctioned some Israeli settlers and illegal outposts over violence against Palestinians and illegal development in the West Bank.

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham has voiced concerns about the E1 settlement project approved by Israel, which would effectively cut the territory in two. Palestinians and rights groups say it could destroy hopes for a future Palestinian state.

A tougher line on settlements is likely to be welcomed by many Labour voters and lawmakers, who have urged the government to go further in sanctioning Israel and supporting the Palestinians.

Israel warns of action if ban imposed

But some Labour members expressed concern that the move could boost support for Netanyahu, who is facing a tough battle for reelection in October, or lead to attacks on British Jews.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said that the ban would be “a grave miscalculation, a decision that will fall on the wrong side of history.

“In the current context, it would be a gross interference in the democratic elections of a sovereign nation,” he said.

Senior Israeli ministers condemned the UK government’s impending announcement. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar warned that “if Britain acts against Israel, Israel will act against Britain.”

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s hard-line public security minister, called on Netanyahu to recognise Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic known in Argentina as Islas Malvinas.

US joins criticism, says its ‘discrimination against Jews’

The move was also criticised by the US ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, who said that it was “discrimination against the Jewish people.” He said that the UK could face “repercussions or retaliations” from the US if it imposed the sanctions.

Several US states have laws banning contracts or investments with businesses that boycott Israeli firms, including those based in the West Bank. US Rep Randy Fines, a Florida Republican, said in a post on social media that the UK ban could put at risk “billions of dollars” in trade between British businesses and Florida.

UK PM says talks held with Trump

Burnham’s office said that the prime minister spoke to US President Donald Trump on Monday and set out “the UK’s commitment to working toward peace and security in the region” and to achieving a two-state solution. There was no word on how Trump responded.

Israel seized the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war, which would make up the main part of a future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s government views the West Bank as the biblical and historical homeland of the Jewish people and is opposed to the creation of a Palestinian state.