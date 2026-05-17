Israel prepares for Iran escalation as strikes on Lebanon continue despite truce

Israel has intensified military preparations against Iran while continuing strikes in Lebanon despite an extended ceasefire with Hezbollah on Sunday, May 17, fuelling fears of a wider regional conflict.

Israeli Minister Ze’ev Elkin said the country’s armed forces were ready to target Iran and its strategic infrastructure if authorised, while noting that the final decision depended on US President Donald Trump.

Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported that security officials were preparing for an extended confrontation that could last days or weeks. The report said the objective would be to inflict severe damage capable of p⁵ushing Tehran back into negotiations.

Ghalibaf to supervise Iran-China ties

Iranian media reports said chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been appointed to oversee Tehran’s relations with China amid ongoing regional tensions and diplomatic negotiations.

Speaker of Iran’s parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addresses a press conference after registering as a candidate for the presidential election at the Interior Ministry, in Tehran, Iran. Photo: Reuters

Trump administration faces divisions over Iran policy

CNN reported that Trump faced growing pressure after both military measures and diplomatic contacts failed to achieve a breakthrough with Tehran.

The report said differences had surfaced within the administration between officials advocating stronger military action and others favouring continued negotiations.

Rick Scott accuses Iran of threatening Americans and Israel

US Senator Rick Scott said Iran continued to pose a threat to the United States and Israel, accusing Tehran of seeking to rebuild its weapons capabilities.

“Iran wants to rebuild its weapons, they still hate this country, they still want to kill us, they still want to destroy Israel,” Scott said during an interview with Fox News.

The Iranian regime wants to kill us. We can’t let them. It’s that simple. pic.twitter.com/C949yDjHUb — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 17, 2026

Qatar and Saudi Arabia discuss mediation efforts

Qatar said Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani held talks with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud regarding regional developments and the US-Iran ceasefire.

According to Qatar’s Foreign Ministry, both sides discussed mediation efforts aimed at preventing another escalation and achieving a long-term settlement through dialogue.

Iran’s Interior Minister also met his Pakistani counterpart for discussions on bilateral relations and prospects for reviving peace negotiations, according to Iran’s Nournews agency.

Fresh exchanges reported along Lebanon border

Despite the ceasefire extension, hostilities persisted in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military said Hezbollah launched rockets and explosive drones towards Israeli troops operating near the border overnight. It also ⁹ that an aerial object crossing from Lebanon towards Misgav Am fell near Israeli forces without causing casualties.

Al Jazeera reported Israeli air raids on Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, Yahmar and Sahmar in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said it detonated explosives against Israeli military bulldozers attempting to advance near Rashaf and Hadatha and later targeted Israeli troop concentrations with rockets.

Israel’s military confirmed the death of one soldier during fighting in southern Lebanon, raising the number of Israeli military fatalities since clashes resumed in March to 21, according to AFP.

Lebanon estimates major economic damage

Lebanese Economy Minister Amer Bisat said the conflict had caused losses of nearly USD 2 billion since early March, equivalent to around seven per cent of the country’s GDP.

He said several sectors, including tourism, agriculture and manufacturing, had suffered heavy disruption as businesses closed and visitors stayed away.

Strait of Hormuz disruptions affect shipping sector

Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained under pressure amid continuing regional instability.

The Financial Times reported that ship movements through the waterway had fallen sharply compared to levels recorded before the conflict. The newspaper also said dozens of vessels had come under attack during the crisis.

Bloomberg reported that a tanker carrying two million barrels of Iraqi crude oil resumed its journey to Vietnam after being delayed for several days in the Gulf of Oman following detention by US forces.

Iranian state television said several European countries had entered talks with Tehran over safe passage for vessels through the strait after crossings resumed for ships linked to China, Japan and Pakistan.

Separately, a Marshall Islands-flagged tanker carrying about 20,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas reached Gujarat’s Kandla Port after crossing the Strait of Hormuz earlier this week, according to ANI.

Delhi-NCR CNG rates rise amid Gulf tensions

Compressed natural gas prices across Delhi-NCR increased by Rs 1 per kg from Sunday amid concerns over supply disruptions linked to Gulf tensions.

The revised rates pushed prices to Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi and Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad.

Britain’s deploys anti-drone defence system

The British government announced the deployment of a low-cost anti-drone system in the Middle East.

The UK Ministry of Defence said the technology was moved from testing to operational use within months through coordination with the defence industry.

Israeli political dispute deepens

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz urged the Israeli Air Force Veterans Association to withdraw plans to appoint former military chief Dan Halutz as its president.

Katz accused Halutz of promoting refusal to serve in the military and using inflammatory comparisons against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich separately said national development and settlement expansion should take priority over concerns related to inflation, investment and financial markets.

Iranian diaspora demonstration held in Manhattan

Videos circulating online showed Iranians gathering in Manhattan in support of the Iranian public and exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi.

Demonstrators chanted slogans calling for internet access in Iran and staged a performances namaste protesting executions carried out by the Iranian aut