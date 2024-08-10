Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Judea and Samaria Council Heads

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the Israel Defense Forces headquarters in Tel Aviv, met with council heads from Judea and Samaria and heard from them about the various civilian and security needs and their concerns about the effects of the sanctions on settlement.

The Prime Minister said security in Judea and Samaria, and seam line communities, must be strengthened further. He noted that the IDF has been carrying out very important work in recent months in striking the terrorist organizations in Judea and Samaria which allows for quality of life there.

Regarding sanctions imposed by American and European authorities against certain settlers and their organizations, Netanyahu noted that he views this with utmost gravity and said, “We are working to block this. It is an issue for the entire State of Israel, not just Judea and Samaria.”

The council heads expressed their strong support for the Prime Minister regarding the continuation of the fighting and for his strong stand against domestic and foreign pressure. They also said they stood by him, his wife Sara and the members of his family.