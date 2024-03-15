Israel receives Hamas’ response to Gaza truce proposal

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 15th March 2024 10:38 am IST
Photo: AFP

Jerusalem: Israel has reportedly received Hamas’ response to a new ceasefire deal proposal from Qatari mediators.

David Barnea, chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, on Thursday received the written response from Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Israeli official.

MS Education Academy

The Prime Minister’s office added that the wartime Cabinet is expected to convene on Friday to discuss the proposal.

Hamas confirmed in a statement that it has presented a “comprehensive vision” of a truce that includes a ceasefire and the release of hostages held in Gaza since the group launched its deadly attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

