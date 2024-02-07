Israel receives over 20 made-in-Hyderabad Hermes 900 drones

Hyderabad: India’s first private drone manufacturing facility, located in Hyderabad, has supplied more than 20 Hermes 900 medium-altitude, long-endurance (MALE) UAVs to Israel, as reported by international Defense business media outlet Shephard Media.

The UAV is currently in use in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The UAVs were delivered complete with carbon composite aerostructures manufactured at the 50,000-square-foot Adani facility in Hyderabad, according to reports.

Equipped with high-performance sensors, the Hermes 900 can detect ground or maritime targets across a wide spectral range and is capable of ground target attacks.

Hyderabad-based Adani-Elbit Advanced Systems India Ltd, a joint venture between India’s Adani Defence and Aerospace and Israel’s Elbit Systems, became the first entity to manufacture the UAVs outside of Israel. India had procured the Israeli drone, Hermes 900, to bolster its surveillance capabilities along the northern borders.

On December 14, 2018, Adani Elbit Unmanned Aerial Vehicles Complex (UAV) was inaugurated in Hyderabad by the Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, in the presence of Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary – IT & Industries, Telangana, Director Adani Enterprise Limited Pranav Adani, CEO Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Karan Adani, and Bezhalel Machlis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Elbit Systems.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is an Israel-based international military technology company and defense contractor.