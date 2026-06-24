Israel refuses to withdraw troops from southern Lebanon

Israel has ruled out withdrawing its forces from southern Lebanon, with Defence Minister Israel Katz saying the military will maintain its presence in the area regardless of any request from the United States.

Speaking at the Muni Expo conference in Tel Aviv, Katz said Israeli troops would remain in what Israel describes as a security zone along the Lebanese border, Times of Israel reported.. He also said around 200,000 displaced Lebanese residents would not be allowed to return to areas under Israeli military control.

Katz argued that previous security arrangements in southern Lebanon had exposed Israeli soldiers to attacks, making continued military deployment necessary.

The remarks came as Lebanese and Israeli officials continued a fifth round of negotiations in Washington aimed at resolving disputes over security arrangements and Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon.

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The US-mediated talks have centred on proposals for an Israeli withdrawal, the deployment of the Lebanese army in border areas and measures intended to prevent a return to hostilities.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly maintained that any agreement must lead to a full Israeli withdrawal from occupied territory, the restoration of state authority across the south and the return of displaced residents to their communities.

The negotiations are unfolding amid wider regional tensions involving Israel, Iran and the United States. Developments in Lebanon have become increasingly tied to broader diplomatic efforts, with the security situation along the border emerging as a key issue in parallel discussions involving Washington and Tehran.

The current period of relative calm is the longest since the regional crisis widened on February 28. Subsequent exchanges between Hezbollah and Israeli forces prompted a renewed Israeli offensive in Lebanon, deepening instability along the border and raising concerns of a broader conflict.

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, more than 4,100 people have been killed since the escalation. The reported toll includes women, children and healthcare workers, although authorities have not specified how many of the dead were combatants.

Despite ongoing negotiations, significant differences remain over the future of Israeli-held positions in southern Lebanon and the framework required to secure a lasting settlement between the two sides.

Video shows Israeli soldiers celebrating inside Lebanese home

A video shared on social media has sparked criticism after appearing to show Israeli soldiers celebrating inside a home in southern Lebanon whose residents had reportedly been displaced by the conflict.

The footage, shared by Al Jazeera English on X on Wednesday, shows a group of soldiers inside a furnished living room. According to the broadcaster, the soldiers were apparently celebrating the completion of a religious study session inside the property.

Al Jazeera said the home belonged to residents who had been forced to leave the area amid ongoing hostilities in southern Lebanon.

The video has attracted widespread attention online, with users questioning the presence of armed troops inside a civilian residence in a conflict zone.

Watch the video here