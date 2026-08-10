Israel rejects Trump Gaza plan, demands Hamas disarmament

Gaza Strip: Israel on Sunday, August 9, rejected a Gaza deal announced by US President Donald Trump, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying Israeli forces will not withdraw from the Palestinian enclave until Hamas is “genuinely disarmed”.

Netanyahu told a Cabinet meeting that “Israel rejects the 15-point document”, while stressing that discussions with Washington on plans for Gaza would continue.

“Israel’s military will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed,” Netanyahu said.

Trump had proposed an Israeli withdrawal from Gaza linked to the completion of Hamas’ disarmament. Israeli forces currently control more than half of the Palestinian enclave, which has a population of around 2 million and has suffered widespread destruction during the war.

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There was no immediate response from the White House to Netanyahu’s latest comments.

A member of the Hamas political bureau, Bassem Naim, said the group remained committed to the proposed roadmap.

“We remain committed to the road map,” Naim said, adding that Hamas expects mediators and the US to put pressure on Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is also facing domestic political pressure as he seeks to maintain his coalition ahead of Israel’s next elections, scheduled for October 27.

The Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, triggered the Gaza war. A fragile ceasefire remains in place, while negotiations continue over the enclave’s future and the conditions for a lasting settlement.