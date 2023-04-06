Israel responds to rocket fire from Lebanon with airstrikes in Gaza

Israel has launched a retaliatory strike against Lebanon and Gaza, following a second night of violent clashes in Jerusalem. The clashes at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem have raised tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, leading to rocket fire from both sides.

Israel is bombing Gaza (Hamas tunnels and weapons production centers), Gaza is shelling Israeli settlements near the border with the sector pic.twitter.com/lxsUzGNe4T — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 6, 2023

Israeli brutality continues in Palestine and the world is silent. Israeli airstrike on Gaza. #Palestine #Israel #AlQuds_Solution_OnlyJihad pic.twitter.com/fjT2irIRpG — Wali Khan (@WaliKhan_TK) April 6, 2023

The violence began on Monday when Israeli police stormed the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, which is considered one of the holiest sites in Islam, during Ramadan prayers. The move sparked outrage among Palestinians, who responded by throwing rocks and other objects at Israeli police. The police responded with stun grenades and tear gas, leading to violent clashes that left over 300 Palestinians and over 20 police officers injured.

The violence continued on Tuesday night, with Palestinians throwing rocks and fireworks at Israeli police, who responded with rubber bullets, stun grenades and tear gas. The clashes continued into Wednesday, with Israeli police using stun grenades and tear gas to disperse the crowds.

In response to the escalating violence, the militant group Hamas fired rockets into Israel from Gaza on Tuesday evening, prompting Israel to respond with air strikes on Gaza. The Israeli military said it had hit a number of targets in Gaza, including a weapons manufacturing site and a military post.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had launched further air strikes against targets in Gaza, including a Hamas tunnel network. The military said the strikes were in response to continued rocket fire from Gaza into Israel.

Earlier on Thursday, 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon towards Israel in the worst escalation between the two neighbours since the 2006 Lebanon-Israel war. Israel blamed the barrage of rockets from Lebanon on Hamas, the Palestinian group which governs Gaza. Hamas denied knowledge of who was behind the attack.

In addition to the rocket fire from Gaza, Israel also launched retaliatory strikes against Lebanon on Tuesday. The Israeli military said it had hit the launch sites in Lebanon.

Gas station hit in northern Israel pic.twitter.com/auqUnBiKjJ — Spriter (@Spriter99880) April 6, 2023

The situation in Jerusalem remains tense, with Israeli police patrolling the Old City and Palestinian protesters vowing to continue their demonstrations. The clashes have raised concerns about a potential escalation of violence in the region, as well as the wider implications for Israeli-Palestinian relations.

The United States and other world powers have called for calm and urged both sides to avoid any further escalation of violence. The UN Security Council is due to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the situation.

(With Inputs taken from agencies)