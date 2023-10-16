Israel resumes water supply to Gaza Strip, says White House

The decision ends a days-long restriction by Israel on the water supply to the territory.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 10:51 am IST
Israel resumes water supply to Gaza Strip, says White House
Palestinians queue to fill containers with water in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on October 14, 2023. Photo: AFP

Jerusalem: Israel has resumed water supply to the Gaza Strip after shutting it off following the Hamas terror onslaught last Saturday, media reports said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The decision is publicised by US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan who told CNN that his Israeli counterparts had informed him of the move within the last hour.

A US lawmaker told The Times of Israel that a senior Israeli official had indicated to them that Jerusalem will allow food, water and medicine into Gaza after imposing a siege on the enclave, as it appears to be gearing up for a ground operation to destroy Hamas.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
US: Landlord yells ‘You Muslims must die’, kills 6-yr-old Palestinian-American boy

The US lawmaker clarified that Israel has not committed to letting in electricity and fuel supplies into Gaza, which they say are not covered by the same rules under laws of armed conflict.

The decision, confirmed moments ago by Israel’s Energy Minister, ends a days-long restriction by Israel on the water supply to the territory.

While the Israeli aerial bombardment continues in southern Gaza, this early sign suggests Israel is attempting to “divide the strip” and “go through it piece by piece, rather than everyone being on the run with nowhere to go, BBC reported.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 16th October 2023 10:51 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button