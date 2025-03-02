Israel says it is stopping entry of all aid, supplies into Gaza Strip

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the fragile truce.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 1:54 pm IST
Israel criticises Joe Biden's threat of arms freeze over Rafah
Israel flag

Tel Aviv: Israel said on Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip and warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept a new proposal for an extension of the ceasefire.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Hamas accused Israel of trying to derail the fragile truce and said its decision to cut off aid was “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack on the (ceasefire) agreement”.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

MS Creative School

Israel said earlier on Sunday that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, Egypt or Qatar, who have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for over a year.

Serene Vistas
Germanten Hospital
Ramadan Food Donation
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 2nd March 2025 1:54 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button