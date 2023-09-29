Israel SC hears challenges to law aimed at protecting Netanyahu from removal

An 11-judge panel of the court's 15 judges convened for the discussion on Thursday, which was chaired by Chief Justice Esther Hayut.

Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 29th September 2023 11:39 am IST
Israel SC hears challenges to law aimed at protecting Netanyahu from removal
Benjamin Netanyahu

Jerusalem: Israel’s Supreme Court has heard arguments challenging a controversial law that makes it harder to remove an incumbent prime minister.

An 11-judge panel of the court’s 15 judges convened for the discussion on Thursday, which was chaired by Chief Justice Esther Hayut, reports Xinhua news agency.

They discussed appeals against a law known as the “incapacitation law” that was passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in March.

The new law limits the conditions for declaring an Israeli prime minister unfit for office, which reduces the possibility of removing Netanyahu for conflict of interest over his ongoing corruption trial.

During the court discussion, several judges said that the law seems to be intended for the personal benefit of Netanyahu amid a graft trial.

Hayut suggested that to avoid the appearance of a law personally tailored for Netanyahu, the applicability of the law should be postponed until after the next elections.

The hearing was the latest in several legal challenges against the contentious judicial reform which has been promoted by the most right-wing government in Israel’s history and has sparked months of mass protests across the country.  

Indo-Asian News Service
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
