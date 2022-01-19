Israel to offer UAE security, intelligence support against Houthi attacks

Jerusalem: Israel has condemned Monday’s deadly Houthi attack in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and promised to offer security and intelligence assistance to the Arab country.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter that he “strongly condemn” the drone attack by the Iranian-backed Houthis near Abu Dhabi’s airport, which killed at least three people and injured six, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Israel stands with the UAE. I stand with (Crown Prince) Mohammed bin Zayed. The world should stand against terrorists,” Bennett tweeted.

In a letter addressed to bin Zayed, which Bennett posted on Twitter, he said that Israel is “committed to working closely” with the UAE against “extremist forces in the region,” and promised to offer “security and intelligence support” to help prevent possible future attacks.

“I have ordered the Israeli security establishment to provide their counterparts in the UAE with any assistance, should you be interested,” Bennett said.