Israel violated Gaza truce over 3,300 times in 251 days

Israel has violated the Gaza ceasefire agreement more than 3,300 times since the truce took effect on October 10, 2025, according to a document shared by the Palestinian side with mediators and obtained by Drop Site News.

The document records 3,306 alleged breaches over a 251-day period, including live fire incidents, military incursions, airstrikes, shelling, home demolitions and civilian detentions.

It states that 1,005 Palestinians have been killed and 3,157 others injured since the ceasefire came into force. According to the document, 13 alleged violations were recorded on Tuesday, June 16, resulting in two deaths and five injuries.

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Among those killed were 238 children, 111 women and 30 elderly people. The figures also indicate that 1,570 of those wounded were children, women or elderly Palestinians.

Palestinian officials further alleged that Israeli forces continue to control approximately 34 square kilometres beyond agreed withdrawal lines while preventing repairs to electricity, water and sewage infrastructure. Restrictions on the entry of heavy machinery needed for reconstruction were also cited.

Humanitarian aid concerns

The document alleges that assistance entering Gaza remains well below levels outlined in the ceasefire agreement.

Under the terms referenced, 600 trucks, including 50 fuel trucks, were expected to enter the territory each day. However, only around 36 per cent of the agreed volume has entered Gaza, averaging 215 trucks daily, it claims.

Fuel shipments have reached just 14.7 per cent of agreed levels, the figures show.

The document also references estimates by the World Food Programme indicating that 77 per cent of Gaza’s population faces acute food insecurity, including around 100,000 children and 37,000 pregnant women affected by acute malnutrition.

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Rafah crossing

The Palestinian side also raised concerns over movement through the Rafah crossing, alleging that restrictive measures have reduced the number of approved crossings.

According to the figures provided, 7,243 people crossed through Rafah during the ceasefire period, compared with 20,200 individuals scheduled to travel, representing a compliance rate of 35.8 per cent. The document further states that 88 people were turned back at the crossing.

The findings were submitted to mediators overseeing the ceasefire agreement. Israeli authorities had not publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.