Saudi FM says Palestinian rights key to regional stability

Riyadh: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said that addressing Palestinian rights is essential for achieving long-term stability in the Middle East, arguing that regional security efforts cannot succeed without a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During an interview with Julien Barnes-Dacey, Middle East and North Africa Programme Director at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), on the sidelines of the organisation’s Annual Council Meeting in Vienna on Wednesday, Prince Faisal said the Palestinian question remains the region’s most pressing unresolved issue.

He said any future regional framework must include both Israelis and Palestinians, noting that lasting peace would require the participation of all parties directly affected by the conflict.

Gaza requires political progress

Discussing the war in Gaza, Prince Faisal said the absence of a credible political pathway for Palestinians continues to hamper efforts to achieve a sustainable resolution.

He urged all sides to fulfil their obligations and engage in a process that could create conditions for lasting peace.

The foreign minister also cautioned against relying exclusively on military measures, saying security cannot be achieved through force alone and that a political track is necessary to prevent future instability.

He added that the lack of political solutions elsewhere in the region, including Lebanon, has contributed to prolonged tensions and insecurity.

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Lebanon faces similar challenge

Prince Faisal said the situation in Lebanon reflects the wider consequences of political deadlock in the region.

He argued that the absence of a clear political pathway creates conditions that allow armed groups to justify retaining weapons, adding that meaningful progress requires political engagement and adherence to commitments by all parties.

Riyadh supports diplomatic engagement

Prince Faisal welcomed ongoing diplomatic contacts between the United States and Iran, describing the emerging memorandum of understanding as an opportunity to reduce tensions and address wider regional concerns.

He said Saudi Arabia had encouraged diplomatic engagement and would continue supporting efforts aimed at preventing escalation.

The minister stressed that any future agreement concerning Iran’s nuclear programme must include stringent oversight and verification provisions to reassure neighbouring countries and the international community.

At the same time, he warned that unresolved regional disputes could undermine the durability of any nuclear accord if they remain unaddressed.

Trust with Iran must come first

Asked about reports of a proposed USD 300 billion reconstruction or investment fund for Iran, Prince Faisal said he had no information about the proposal and could not comment on its details.

He noted that recent hostilities had significantly damaged trust between Iran and Gulf countries, reversing progress made after the restoration of diplomatic relations between Riyadh and Tehran.

Asked about reports of a $300 billion reconstruction fund for Iran and whether Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, would contribute to it, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan says Iran’s recent attacks on Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states have resulted in a… pic.twitter.com/KodX1TK3nd — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) June 17, 2026

Relations with Iran need rebuilding

Prince Faisal acknowledged that recent hostilities had eroded confidence between Iran and Gulf states, slowing progress made since the restoration of diplomatic ties between Riyadh and Tehran.

He said rebuilding trust would be a necessary first step before expanding economic or investment cooperation.

Strait of Hormuz arrangements should remain unchanged

On maritime security, the Saudi foreign minister said the existing system governing navigation through the Strait of Hormuz had functioned effectively before the conflict and did not require new arrangements.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation through one of the world’s most strategically important shipping routes.

Prince Faisal also highlighted Europe’s contribution to regional diplomacy and security, saying European countries continue to play a constructive role in efforts aimed at reducing tensions and promoting stability across the Middle East.