Watch: Motaz meets Gaza boy whose war video shocked millions

Palestinian photojournalist Motaz Azaiza has shared a touching update on Mohammad, the young Gaza boy whose traumatised reaction to Israeli shelling in 2023 became one of the most widely shared images of the war.

In a video posted on Instagram, Azaiza introduced the child by saying, “Look who I just met. You will recognise him for sure. He survived the airstrike. He looks amazing today.”

The journalist then showed Mohammad smiling beside him before replaying footage recorded on October 17, 2023, when the boy appeared in a state of shock following an Israeli bombardment in Gaza Strip.

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The original video showed Mohammad trembling uncontrollably after waking up to the sound of shelling. Visibly distressed, he cried while being comforted by a member of a hospital’s medical staff after his home was reportedly hit.

At the time, Mohammad’s father said the child had suffered severe psychological trauma as a result of the attack. He said his son struggled to sleep at night and frequently woke up terrified.

Watch the video here

Nearly three years later, the latest footage presents a stark contrast. Mohammad appears healthy, cheerful and smiling as he sits alongside Azaiza.

The post sparked an emotional response online, with many users saying they remembered the original video and were relieved to see the boy safe. Others described the update as a rare moment of hope amid the continuing suffering in Gaza.

Azaiza’s video has since been widely shared across social media, drawing messages of support for Mohammad and other children affected by the war.

The update comes as the war continues to exact a heavy toll on civilians. According to local health authorities, more than 72,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023. Among those fully identified, over 21,000 are children, highlighting the devastating impact of the conflict on young lives.