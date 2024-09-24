Israel warns of imminent strikes on Lebanon, advises residents to evacuate

Following the series of attacks and warnings, thousands of Lebanese fled towns and villages in southern Lebanon.

Lebanon: Atleast 20 killed in Hezbollah walkie-talkie explosions
Blast site in Lebanon. Photo: Reuters.

Israel’s military issued a warning on Monday that it was about to attack sites in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, where Hezbollah is allegedly storing strategic weapons, urging civilians to evacuate.

“Distance yourself from houses where weapons are located, for your own protection,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said during a press briefing in the afternoon, adding that the attack would begin within the next two hours without providing further details.

This marked the second warning from Hagari on Monday, following an earlier message in the morning for residents of southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately, as Israel planned airstrikes targeting homes allegedly storing Hezbollah’s cruise missiles.

Shortly after the Israeli army announced it had struck 800 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a video statement warning Lebanese people to evacuate their homes.“Please, get out of harm’s way now. Once our operation is finished, you can come back safely to your homes,” he said.

Following the series of attacks and warnings, thousands of Lebanese fled towns and villages in southern Lebanon, Middle East Eye reported.

So far, Israel has struck about 300 homes where Hezbollah allegedly hide missiles, Israeli army spokesperson Avichai Adraee said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel has launched on Monday a third wave of airstrikes on Lebanon, the IDF said in a statement, resuming an assault that has killed 35 children and 58 women, while a further 1,645 people have been injured in the strikes.

(With Inputs from IANS)

