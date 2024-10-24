Israeli airstrike hits residential building in Damascus, casualties reported

Ambulances and fire trucks were seen moving through the city streets.

Damascus: An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa neighbourhood of the Syrian capital Damascus before daybreak on Thursday, the Syrian state TV reported, with a war monitor reporting casualties.

Ambulances and fire trucks were seen moving through the city streets. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, initial reports suggest the strike caused fatalities, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The war monitor said that Syria was hit by two airstrikes early Thursday — one in Kafr Sousa and the other in al-Qusayr in the countryside of the central province of Homs.

