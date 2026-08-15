Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon kills 7 people

Paramedics are still searching through the rubble.

Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:
Large smoke clouds rise from buildings in Lebanon after Israeli strikes, despite ceasefire efforts.
Smoke rises over southern Lebanon after an Israeli strike. Photo: Reuters

Beirut: An Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon killed seven people early Saturday, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said. The strike wounded three others.

Paramedics are still searching through the rubble, the agency reported.

The death toll from the airstrike makes it one of the deadliest since Lebanon and Israel announced a “framework agreement” on June 26, laying out a plan for Israeli forces to withdraw from southern Lebanon, in exchange for the disarmament of the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group.

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Associated Press Associated Press Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sakina Fatima  |   Published:

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