Israeli bombing destroys Gaza’s oldest mosque

The Great Omari Mosque, the oldest and largest mosque in Gaza, was destroyed by Israeli bombing in the Old City of Gaza City.

In a statement, on Friday, December 8, Palestinian militant group Hamas accused Israel of committing a “heinous, barbaric crime”

Palestinian media reports that the mosque has been repeatedly targeted by Israeli fire since October 7.

Videos and images posted on social media show massive destruction in the Omari Mosque, with fallen walls, roofs, and a huge crack at the bottom of the stone minaret.

The only minaret appeared to be intact, while the surroundings were shattered.

Established over 1,400 years ago, this ancient mosque in Gaza is the third largest in Palestine, after Al-Aqsa in Jerusalem and Ahmed Pasha Al-Jazzar in Acre.

The mosque, named after Omar Bin Khattab, was later praised by Ibn Battuta as “the beautiful mosque.”

It is located in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, and is an archaeologically valuable, beautiful building with a library that has been in use since ancient times, Wafa News Agency reported.

المسجد الأثري والأقدم في مدينة غزة .. المسجد العُمري والذي تعرض لقصف إسرائيلي . pic.twitter.com/xOx3JuYOUS — غزة الآن – Gaza Now (@nowgnna) December 8, 2023

تأسس في عهد الخليفة عمر بن الخطاب وسُمي بالعمري تكريما له بعد فتحه بيت المقدس..



الاحتلال الإسرائيلي يدمر المسجد العمري الكبير في غزة، أحد أعرق وأقدم وأكبر المساجد التاريخية في فلسطين. pic.twitter.com/pGNnU2W0PT — رضوان الأخرس (@rdooan) December 8, 2023

דיווחים בעזה על כך שמסגד אל-עומרי הגדול, אחד המסגדים העתיקים בעזה, נהרס חלקית בתקיפות צה"ל. אתר עם היסטוריה שהיא ההיסטוריה של עזה: בית תפילה פלישתי שהפך לכנסייה ביזנטית ואז במאה ה-13 למסגד תחת שלטון הממלוכים. @OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/XlEPeR5eRj — Nurit Yohanan (@nurityohanan) December 8, 2023

تدمير المسجد #العمري الكبير التاريخي وسط مدينة #غزة الذي يعد من أقدم المساجد في مدينة غزّة والعالم والعائد لفترة "صدر الإسلام" قبل 1400 عام .. إنه احتلال اجرامي يستهدف البشر والحجر pic.twitter.com/sPdA36wjEQ — Tamer Almisshal | تامر المسحال (@TamerMisshal) December 8, 2023

According to the Gaza Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the Israeli army destroyed 104 mosques and three churches in the Gaza Strip, including numerous historical ones since October 7.

The Israeli forces launched its military operation in Gaza after a surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel on October 7.

Israel says 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage in the Hamas attack. Several hostages were later released during a seven-day ceasefire.

At least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed and more than 46,480 others injured in relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip.