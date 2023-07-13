Israeli drone injures 3 Hezbollah members on Lebanese border

Hezbollah shot down the Israeli drone as the Lebanese Army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mobilised at the borders to control the situation.

Indo-Asian News Service | Posted by Sakina Fatima | Published: 13th July 2023 9:17 am IST
Representative image

Beirut: An Israeli drone has attacked Hezbollah members as they were setting up a watch tower on the outskirts of Lebanon’s southern border town of Yarine, injuring three of them, Elnashra news website reported.

Hezbollah shot down the Israeli drone as the Lebanese Army and the UN Interim Force in Lebanon mobilised at the borders to control the situation, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

The Lebanese-Israeli border witnessed increasing tensions recently over two Hezbollah-erected tents that Israel claimed were built on its territory.

Israel and Hezbollah, an Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon, fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a UN-sponsored ceasefire.

