Israeli drone strike kills two in Lebanon

Beirut: An Israeli drone strike killed two people and injured two others in the Shaara area of Janta, near Lebanon’s eastern mountain range.

The Israeli forces also dropped illumination flares between the village of Alma al-Shaab and the town of Naqoura in southern Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon has been in place since November 27, 2024, halting nearly 14 months of hostilities triggered by the Gaza war.

The agreement called for an Israeli military withdrawal from Lebanese territory, but Israel maintains a presence in five positions along the border despite a February 18 deadline.

Earlier Israel’s military said that it launched a new wave of airstrikes in southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah sites despite a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, the military said it struck infrastructure containing weapons, where “Hezbollah activity was identified.”

It accused Hezbollah of conducting military operations in southern Lebanon in violation of agreements between Israel and Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported that “the Israeli enemy launched two drone strikes on Wadi Zibqin in the western sector of southern Lebanon.”

The agency added that the Israeli forces also dropped flares over the Al-Dar area, located in the central sector of the southern border region.