Israeli envoy calls UN advisor Albanese ‘a witch’

United Nations: Tensions flared at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday, October 28, when Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, labelled Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied Palestinian territories, a “witch”.

His remarks came after Albanese presented her latest report accusing several countries of enabling what she described as genocide in Gaza.

Albanese appeared via video link from Cape Town, South Africa, as United States (US) sanctions barred her from entering the country since July.

Her report, titled “Gaza Genocide: A Collective Crime,” alleges that more than 60 countries have enabled Israel’s military campaign in Gaza through arms transfers, diplomatic protection and financial cooperation.

“These horrors are neither sudden nor accidental,” she said. “They are the result of decades of moral and political failure within a colonial world order sustained by global complicity.”

Addressing the chamber, Danon dismissed the findings and launched a personal attack.

“You are a witch, and this report is another page in your spellbook,” he said. “You have tried to curse Israel with lies and hatred, but your poison has failed.”

He accused Albanese of spreading “Hamas propaganda” and claimed her conclusions lacked credibility.

Danon described the report as “a work of fiction aimed at demonising Israel.”

Unfazed by the insult, Albanese responded from South Africa. “It is grotesque and delusional that a state accused of genocide cannot respond to the evidence, and instead resorts to calling me a witch,” she said.

“If I had the power to cast spells, I would use it not for vengeance, but to stop your crimes once and for all.”

Albanese’s 25-page document names several Western and regional powers — including the US, UK, Germany, France, Australia, Egypt and the UAE — as complicit in Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The report recommends that UN member states call for a permanent ceasefire, suspend military and trade relations with Israel, and support international investigations into alleged war crimes.

Albanese also condemned the US sanctions against her, describing them as “unlawful and spiteful.” She said the restrictions were an attempt to silence her criticism of Israeli policies

Despite the criticism, Albanese defended her report and called on states to uphold international law.

“No state may aid or assist another in committing international crimes,” she said. “This is not charity; it is a legal obligation.”