Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza in response to rocket fire

Gaza: Israeli fighter jets bombed a military post in the Gaza Strip early on Monday in response to a rocket launch from the Palestinian enclave on Saturday.

Sources with the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) told Xinhua that several explosions were heard in separate areas of the coastal enclave, which is home to more than two million Palestinians. Witnesses saw ambulances and civil defense crews moving to the bombing sites.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that the underground post produced raw materials for manufacturing missiles and was run by the Hamas, Xinhua reported.

Also Read Israeli police seal up family home of Jerusalem attacker

“The airstrike deals a serious blow to Hamas’ capabilities to fortify and arm itself,” the statement said.

On Saturday night, the Israeli army said that it had detected and intercepted one rocket launched from Gaza.

This is the third time that Hamas military posts in Gaza have been bombed in response to launching rockets from the Strip toward Israel since January 1.

The military escalation in Gaza came amid growing tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, causing more than 50 deaths, according to official figures.

صور .. لحظة قصف طيران الاحتلال الحربي لأحد المواقع في قطاع غزة، فجر اليوم . pic.twitter.com/7w6LQEGJpM — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) February 13, 2023

#فلسطين هذا الصباح..

قصف اسرائيلي على غزة، واقتحام للجيش الاسرائيلي لمدينة #نابلس واستشهاد شاب وإصابة آخرين..



وحسبنا الله ونعم الوكيل pic.twitter.com/sgFLhmAuX7 — أدهم أبو سلمية #غزة 🇵🇸 (@adham922) February 13, 2023

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)