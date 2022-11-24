Israeli flag carrier sees highest quarterly revenue since Covid outbreak

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 24th November 2022 11:07 am IST
Israeli flag carrier sees highest quarterly revenue since Covid outbreak
Representative Image

Tel Aviv: Israeli flag carrier El Al brought in the strongest quarterly revenues in July-September since the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020, according to a financial report issued by the airline.

The airline’s revenues in the third quarter (Q3) this year stood at $626 million, slightly below the pre-pandemic level of $647 million during the same period in 2019, but jumps almost 2.5 times year-on-year from Q3 2021, when the company earned $253 million, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the report, the airline’s Q3 profit totalled $67 million, compared to a loss of $136 million in July-September last year.

Also Read
Erdogan doesn’t rule out meeting with Syria’s Assad

Due to the pandemic, El Al’s losses reached $530 million in 2020 and $413 million last year.

The airline, which received massive government support and carried out wide-scale efficiency-enhancing plans, began to recover significantly in the second quarter of this year with the gradual removal of the ban on tourists entering Israel.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button