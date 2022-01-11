Israeli FM Yair Lapid tests positive for COVID-19

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 11th January 2022 12:31 pm IST
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid

Jerusalem: Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has announced that he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

The minister is feeling well and staying in quarantine at his home after he was diagnosed with the virus earlier on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israel’s state-owned Kan TV news.

Lapid confirmed in a post on Twitter that he was a “verified case.”

“I feel great because I’m vaccinated,” he wrote, and urged Israelis that “go get vaccinated, put on a mask, we’ll go through it together.”

Lapid, who is also Israel’s alternate Prime Minister, is the second Israeli minister to be infected with the coronavirus. The report comes as the country is struggling with an unprecedented wave of the Omicron variant.

