Israeli forces assault worshippers, prevent them from praying at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israeli occupation forces attacked worshippers in the vicinity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque by beating, pushing and using tear gas bombs as they were heading to perform Friday prayers on December 22.

For the eleventh Friday in a row since the beginning of the war on Gaza Strip, the Israeli forces imposed severe restrictions on the entry of worshippers into the mosque.

Videos published by Palestinian news agencies on X platform shows a large number of forces assaulting Palestinians, shooting them with fire and gas bombs, and running behind worshippers on horses.

Forces used rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse crowds, causing numerous suffocation due to teargas inhalation, Wafa News Agency reported.

تغطية صحفية: قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على الفلسطينيين في شوارع القدس المحتلة بعد منعهم من الوصول للصلاة في المسجد الأقصى المبارك. pic.twitter.com/CxwSC9LgnU — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) December 22, 2023

شرطة الاحتلال تطلق قنابل الغاز بكثافة صوب الفلسطينيين الذين حاولوا الوصول للمسجد الأقصى pic.twitter.com/NU9h3nISbx — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 22, 2023

💢قوات الاحتلال تنصب حاجزًا قرب باب الأسباط وتمنع المصلين من الوصول إلى المسجد الأقصى pic.twitter.com/IGPGoG72Cw — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 22, 2023

In a statement, Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews “dealt with two injuries as a result of a beating by the police in Bab al-Amoud and Bab al-Asbat in Jerusalem, and they were transferred to the hospital to receive treatment.”

The Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that Friday prayers in the mosque were limited to 12,000 individuals, compared to over 50,000 in the regular congregation before restrictions were imposed.

قوات الاحتلال تقمع المصلين في شوارع القدس المحتلة بعد منعهم من الوصول للأقصى pic.twitter.com/ocycOUmx6z — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 22, 2023

قوات الاحتلال تنشر حواجزها على جميع الطرق المؤدية للمسجد الأقصى لمنع الفلسطينيين من الوصول له pic.twitter.com/ob5NfUTTpC — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) December 22, 2023

تغطية صحفية: صلاة الجمعة في المسجد الأقصى بعد منع الاحتلال آلاف الفلسطينيين من الوصول له والاعتداء عليهم في شوارع القدس pic.twitter.com/RNDG0y4jIn — القسطل الإخباري (@AlQastalps) December 22, 2023

Since October 7, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on Gaza, resulting in 20,57 martyrs and 53,320 wounded, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.