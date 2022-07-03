Israeli forces attacks Palestinian woman’s funeral in West Bank

The Israeli forces on Friday attacked the funeral procession of a Palestinian woman in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, West Bank.

The forces blocked the mourners’ path and tried by force to block their access to the cemetery where Nayfa Al-Tus, sister of the captive Muhammad Al-Tus’s body was being burnt.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على جنازة المرحومة "نايفة الطوس" شقيقة الأسير "محمد الطوس" في بلدة بيت أمر شمال الخليل .. pic.twitter.com/vdMo1MMXnY — عين الخليل 𓂆 (@Aynalkhaleel) July 1, 2022

The Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at the participants in the funeral procession, and shots were fired in the air to disperse them, according to Palestinian media.

According to the Prisoners Information Office, the prisoner, Muhammad Al-Tus, is the third oldest Palestinian prisoner in the occupation’s prisons, and he has been detained since 1985.

قوات الاحتلال تعتدي على جنازة مواطنة في بلدة بيت آمر شمال الخليل". pic.twitter.com/59ig2nbo6x — معتز أبوريدة_غزة 𓂆 🇵🇸 (@Palestine_Gaz) July 1, 2022

اعتداء قوات الاحتلال على جنازة نايفة الطوس شقيقة الاسير محمد الطوس في بيت أُمّر pic.twitter.com/8eWtHZ28ey — عامر أبو عرفة (@amer_press) July 1, 2022

Repeated incidents of the Israeli forces assaulting processions of deceased Palestinians and martyrs and forcing mourners to take other routes to reach cemeteries have been reported.

On Friday, May 13, the occupation forces attacked thousands of mourners while the body of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was leaving the French Hospital in Jerusalem, causing injuries among the mourners who protected the coffin from falling.