Israeli forces detained 570 Palestinian minors in since Jan 2023

Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces have detained 570 Palestinian minors in the first half of 2023, 435 of whom are from the city of Jerusalem.

The director of the Palestinian Center for Prisoners Studies (PCPS) Riyad Al-Ashqar stated that the figure was 15 percent higher than the same period of 2022.

29 children among the detained minors are under 12 years old, including 10-year-olds Rayyan Abu Rayyan and Omar Al-Natshah.

23 children have also been kept under house arrest for months after their release from prison.

Al-Ashqar added that the Israeli military court in Ofer Prison issued a fine of 175,000 shekels against minors during the first half of the year.

In the whole of 2022, Israeli forces have arrested no less than 865 Palestinian children.

According to the Prisoners Support and Human Rights Foundation, Addameer, out of the total of 5,000 Palestinians currently in Israeli prisons, about 160 are children.