Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza, surrounding Rafah neighbourhood

Jerusalem: Israeli forces pushed deeper into the Gaza Strip on Sunday with the military saying it had encircled the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah in the south of the enclave.

In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops had “encircled” the area overnight, killing “several” militants and raiding what it described as a Hamas command and control centre.

“The operation aims to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate militants to expand the security zone in southern Gaza,” the military said.

IDF-released footage showed troops advancing through the area with dogs and armoured personnel carriers, firing into damaged buildings before entering them.

Videos circulating on social media showed women, children, and men fleeing Rafah, Xinhua news agency reported.

An elderly Palestinian woman struggles in pain, crawling on all fours as she flees the Tel al-Sultan neighborhood under threat from the Israeli occupation forces that invaded the area in Rafah, southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/S98LusQH8r — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) March 23, 2025

#URGENT Tens of thousands of Palestinians fleeing Israeli tank fire and incursion into Rafah in Southern Gaza. This is so infuriating to watch. 534 days of death, destruction and displacement on repeat. How many dead Palestinians will satiate Israel? pic.twitter.com/co6SGLR4pG — Samira Mohyeddin سمیرا (@SMohyeddin) March 23, 2025

A military spokesperson said Israeli forces also launched operations in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, over the weekend. “Fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terrorist infrastructure sites,” the spokesperson said.

At least 41 bodies and 61 wounded were brought to hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours, Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the ongoing conflict to 50,021.

The renewed Israeli offensive has effectively ended a two-month ceasefire.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign aims to destroy Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages.

In the past 24 hours, 41 bodies and 61 wounded people were brought to hospitals across Gaza, bringing the total death toll to 50,021, with 113,274 injured since fighting erupted in early October 2023, the statement said.

Since a new wave of Israeli airstrikes began on March 18, at least 673 people have been killed and 1,233 wounded, according to the statement.